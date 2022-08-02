Travis Kelce Reveals If He Wants To Retire With The Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has no intention of playing elsewhere.

The dominant NFL star is a cornerstone of the Chiefs offense, and he’s a force to be reckoned with one the field.

Going into the 2022 season, the Chiefs gave Kelce a revised contract, and he’s now made it clear he doesn’t want to play anywhere else the rest of his career.

“I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother. I hope the Chiefs have that in mind too,” Kelce told the media Monday.

When speaking about his revised deal, Kelce told the media, “It’s just another reason why I love being here, man. I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way on the field and in the community. And I’m going to continue to do that. They know that and they know what type of player they’re going to get with me. What type of leader they’re going to get in this building and also in the community.”

While Patrick Mahomes is the face of the Kansas City Chiefs ever since he took over the starting role, Travis Kelce is a close second.

He’s a fan favorite and one of the best players in the NFL. Without him, the Chiefs probably never win the Super Bowl.

Kelce has a huge personality and big time skills. Now, he’s made it clear he doesn’t ever want to play elsewhere.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, this should be music to your ears!