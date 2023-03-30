Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce knows Andy Reid well, seeing that the NFL’s best tight end has played his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Asking him to name the other 31 head coaches, though, is a struggle.

Kelce can’t even come close.

All 32 head coaches met in Phoenix for the annual coaches meeting earlier this week, at which Brian Daboll was crushing beer before noon. And as is tradition, they took a photo together.

Some of the coaches wore suits. Others wore Hawaiian shirts. Others rocked quarter-zips.

A tradition unlike any other: head coaches photo at NFL Annual Meeting pic.twitter.com/wgFzNUGGwa — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 27, 2023

Kyle Brandt’s breakdown of this year’s photo did not disappoint!

The 2023 NFL Head Coaches photo is here, and it's even better than last year's.



Take it away, @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/ivOHbH0nTk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 28, 2023

Kelce also offered his two cents on Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s outfit on his podcast with his brother Jason.

Mike McCarthy did his best Tommy Boy impression for the NFL Coaches photo 😂



New episode with @JasonKelce @tkelce & Howie Roseman out NOW: https://t.co/qQNhksuq2p pic.twitter.com/0CVbBbgwUU — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 29, 2023

And then Jason challenged him to try and name all of the coaches from top to bottom. Mike Vrabel, Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni were absent, so it was only 29 of 32.

He got 21 of them right. Or, at the very least, knew which team they coached, but not their name.

Brandon Staley — ✅

Brian Daboll — ✅

Kyle Shanahan — ✅

Josh McDaniels — ❌

Arthur Smith — ❌

Mike Tomlin — ✅

Todd Bowles — ✅

Dan Campbell — ✅

Kevin O’Connell — ❌

Robert Saleh — ✅

Matt Eberflus — ❌

Shane Steichen — ❌

Zac Taylor — ✅

Doug Pederson — ✅

DeMeco Ryans — ✅

Mike McCarthy — ✅

Jonathan Gannon — ❌

Mike McDaniel — ✅

Frank Reich — ❌

Pete Carroll — ✅

John Harbaugh — ✅

Bill Belichick — ✅

Andy Reid — ✅

Ron Rivera — ✅

Sean Payton — ✅

Sean McVay — ✅

Matt LeFleur — ✅

Kevin Stefanski — ❌

Doug McDermott — ✅

Travis Kelce missed eight of 29 coaches. He cannot name one fourth of the league’s coaches (more, really, because he just named the team on some) as someone who plays in the NFL, which Jason found rather amusing.

Travis Kelce tying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today 😂😂



(via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/CDgXfKPzcV — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) March 30, 2023

To Travis’ credit, all six coaches for which he was completely clueless are new to their respective teams. Some of them haven’t been a head coach before. Still, though, it is rather hilarious that an NFL player cannot name all of his opposing coaches when a good amount of NFL fans could at least get closer than 21 of 29/32!