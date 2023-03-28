ALPHA: Giants Coach Brian Daboll Drinks Beer Before Noon At NFL Owners Meeting

Videos by OutKick

Keep your straight-edge coach on the sideline while real men like New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll do work.

Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll had the perfect game script for Monday’s run of boring sit-downs and Q&As at the NFL owners’ meeting.

Dabes Makes Waves With A Cold Brew

The second-year coach, who went 9-7-1 with the Giants in 2022, was the first to get the party started and made waves online for cracking open a beer in the morning hours.

While his drink of choice was debatable (a crisp Coors Light), his timing was not. In Daboll’s mind, it’s five o’clock somewhere.

As Niners Nation reporter Kyle Posey relayed, Dabes was clocked reaching for the mountains at 11:32 a.m. (MST).

Nothing wrong with a Boston Breakfast.

UPDATE: Daboll was the first coach to crack a beer. Coors light tall boy at officially 11:32 am. https://t.co/zhs70HKOE4 — KP (@KP_Show) March 27, 2023

By the time coaches gathered for the annual group pic, Daboll looked absolutely cooked.

Andy Reid’s Hawaiian shirt game is better than is play-calling and that’s saying something. pic.twitter.com/SF2X7uWTmx — KP (@KP_Show) March 27, 2023

Be it from the beating sun in Phoenix, Arizona, or that magical buzz after one drink, Dabes appeared on Cloud 9.

Daboll fits that rare breed of coach that is player-friendly without compromising his command of the team. He’s also brutally honest on the mic. While many consider New York’s 2022-23 season a success, Daboll is still hung up on the 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, which he discussed on Tuesday.

Brian Daboll says he’s watched the Eagles’ postseason loss a lot



At one point said “Got smoked in the playoffs” pic.twitter.com/QgEyEMvxjg — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) March 28, 2023

Football fans praised Daboll’s shameless quenching, hailing him “the people’s head coach” and an undisputed “football guy.”

Despite not being the only coach from the NFC East who’s always down to party, Brian Daboll always manages to carry the everyman’s look with ease.

Before winning the AP’s COTY award, Daboll said he’d celebrate his potential win with nachos and a beer.

They don’t make ’em like Dabes.