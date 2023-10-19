Travis Kelce Buys Massive Mansion Amid Taylor Swift Relationship, Features Incredible Specs

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is winning on and off the field, and that reportedly includes a new house.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is in a new and growing relationship with Taylor Swift. Have you heard about it? Did you know that? Were you aware Travis Kelce is dating T-Swift?

My guess is the answer is yes to all those questions, unless you’ve been living under a rock. It’s impossible to watch a Chiefs game without hearing about Swift, and the NFL sharing a clip of her gets more views than actual game highlights. This is now the world we live in as football fans.

The increased attention on Kelce has forced him to find a new home, according to TMZ.

Travis Kelce buys massive Kansas City mansion. He reportedly wanted more privacy due to his relationship with Taylor Swift. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Travis Kelce buys new mansion amid relationship with Taylor Swift.

TMZ reported the talented NFL tight end bought a new house in the Kansas City area for six million, and the details are pretty impressive. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool with a waterfall, a tennis and pickleball court and a mini golf course.

Sounds like Travis Kelce bought the ultimate bachelor pad, despite the fact it appears he might be ready to put his bachelor days behind him.

And for those wondering, yes, Swift dating Kelce played a factor in the decision due to privacy concerns, according to TMZ.

He better hope they’re together for a while because buying a $6 million mansion for a short-lived relationship would be the definition of stupidity.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have the most famous relationship in America. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

For now, it’s safe to say Kelce and Swift seem to be doing just fine together. It’s an unexpected love story, but one that’s here to stay! Do you think it’s all a stunt? Would anyone here buy a mansion due to dating someone? You know what to do! Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.