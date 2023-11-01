Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Offense Feels ‘Awkward,’ Recognizes It’s Do-Or-Die Time

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was a shell of its normal self this past weekend during a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs not managing to find the end zone at all in Denver speaks for itself as to just how off the team’s offense truly was, and tight end Travis Kelce can’t figure out what’s causing the issues.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we’ve stalled this much as an offense throughout the year, definitely at this point in the season. We got a lot of guys that usually figure out how to get this thing going, and it’s just frustrating, man,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights‘ podcast with his brother, Jason.

“Not putting up touchdowns week after week after week is getting old. It’s getting old to watch, I know it, Chiefs kingdom, I know it is. It’s not like what we’ve been in the past. In my mind, we’ve got the best offensive mind in the game, we got the best quarterback, so it’s unacceptable.”

Travis Kelce isn’t quite sure why the Chiefs’ offense is struggling this season. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have been held to 20 points or less in four of their eight games this season. While they’ve managed to go 2-2 in those contests, this is an offense that was held to 20 points or less three times the entirety of last season.

The fact that the Chiefs averaged 14 points in their two matchups against the Broncos this season – the same Broncos team that gave up 70 points to the Dolphins in Week 3 – is alarming, to say the least. Kansas City turned the ball over five times against the Broncos this past Sunday, which makes things difficult.

With mistakes and no real juice on the offense, Kelce described his side of the ball’s effort as awkward.

“Felt awkward during the game, like we couldn’t get anything going,” Kelce explained. “You’re talking about that sense of urgency on the sideline, it didn’t feel like we had too much of that and when we finally had that sense of urgency, turned the ball over and get it ripped right out of our hearts.”

With the Chiefs now eight games into the season, the offensive struggles don’t appear to be an anomaly.

“This is a point in the season that’s either going to make us feel and be the team we think we are or it’s going to get even tougher. …”We’ve got to get this thing fixed right now,” Kelce concluded.