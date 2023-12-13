Travis Kelce Is The Bizarro Will Levis, Reveals Intense Hatred Of Mayo

Videos by OutKick

No condiment divides a nation quite like mayo. People either love it on a level that makes the rest of us very uncomfortable or hate it with a white-hot passion. We now know we can put Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift dater Travis Kelce in the latter camp.

Kelce revealed his disdain for the divisive condiment on a recent episode of his New Heights podcast. He and his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce were talking about a sandwich named in honor of their podcast, which just happened to include a dash of mayo.

Jason was all about this. Travis was not, and did some startlingly accurate impressions of the sound a jar of mayo makes when it’s being stirred.

For real. They were borderline Charlie Callas-level. Possibly even approaching the Michael Winslow of sound effects.

Mayo ASMR ft. Trav pic.twitter.com/vvdHqi8V2y — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 12, 2023

“That s–t is so disgusting,” Travis Kelce said of what he accurately, but disdainfully called “egg whip.”

With this news, we now have the two ends of the spectrum when it comes to mayo in the NFL.

NFL’s Mayo Likeability Spectrum Has Bookends

On the low end, you’ve got Travis Kelce who is repulsed by the mere thought of stirring a jar of Duke’s. Then, on the other hand, you’ve got Titans QB Will Levis, who has been alleged to squirt a shot of Hellmann’s — with whom he has a lifetime contract — in his coffee.

That’s such a weird move. If I told you that’s how Jeffrey Dahmer took his coffee, you’d be like, “That sounds about right.” And that’s only because he’s on record having eaten people. Putting mayo in his coffee would be one of the less shocking aspects of his diet.

I can’t even understand how Levis would have ever even thought to do that. Did someone spill a glob in his Americano one day, but didn’t want to waste it, so he took a sip and dug it?

Seriously, this keeps me awake at night…

Anywho… Everyone in the NFL’s opinion on Mayo must fall somewhere between the extremes set by Travis Kelce and Will Levis.

I’d put myself at the dead center of the mayo continuum. I can roll with mayo, but I don’t seek it out. I’m more of an aioli guy anyway. That’s just pretentious mayo with extra nonsense mixed in.

For me, mayo is perfectly fine on food that traditionally calls for mayo, but only in a reasonable amount.

Club sandwich? I’ll take a dash of mayo on there.

Burger? If that’s how it comes, bring it.

Hot dog? Slow down, partner…

I think we’re going to need to know where some other NFLers fall on this condiment continuum. I find it hard to believe that anyone could like it less than Kelce. Maybe they dislike it as much, but for someone to dislike it more, they’d have to be legitimately scared of it.

Like that lady on Maury who was so scared of olives that she ran off the set like she had just learned she wasn’t the father and nearly plowed over a stagehand.

Yeah. That but with mayo.

