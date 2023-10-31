Travis Kelce Is Losing Focus On The Chiefs’ Success | The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb & Armando Salguero

Videos by OutKick

“I liked Travis Kelce more when he was just a tight end.”

Not only do OutKick’s Donovan McNabb and Armando Salguero feel this way — most of America is tired of KelceMania. Notably little brother Travis Kelce, whose stardom went from premier NFL talent to international household fame.

Travis Kelce: Celebrity Over Super Bowl?

Whether it’s dating Taylor Swift, taking time to attend World Series games rather than prepare for games or his tacky media presence, Travis Kelce is driving football fans up a wall as he keeps his eye off the ball … in all likelihood because of his newfound Hollywood fame.

On a Halloween edition of OutKick’s “The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb & Armando Salguero,” the two discussed whether the Kelce hype is derailing the reigning-champion Kansas City Chiefs, especially after losing to the lowly Denver Broncos in Week 8.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

McNabb expressed his disagreement with Kelce appearing at a World Series game last week, seemingly brushing off the Broncos as an easy win by taking some time off — something a previous version of Kelce wouldn’t do.

“So now you fly for Game 1 of the World Series,” McNabb shared. “And then you get out there laying eggs in Colorado versus a team that’s really been struggling.”

“I like Travis Kelce more when he was a little not so in my face,” Armando Salguero admitted. “He’s everywhere now: he’s on commercials and he’s telling me to get another vaccine shot.”

Salguero added, “He’s going to the World Series … he’s on the podcast. I liked Travis more when he was just a good tight end. I’m not digging him so much anymore. He needs to, like, maybe make the main thing … the main thing.

“Kansas City has not grown or matured. And time is ticking!”

Watch the full ‘Five Spot’ segment here: