Jason Kelce and his brother Travis have a little disagreement on whether or not playing cornerback is the hardest job in the NFL.

The talented football players were debating whether or not CB is the toughest position in the league, and the Eagles standout used an interesting measuring stick to prove his case to his brother and Chiefs TE.

He joked that because there’s really no white people capable of playing CB, it’s proof of how difficult the position is.

“It’s so good that white people can’t even do it, Travis. That’s how you know it’s the hardest position. They don’t even let white guys try to play cornerback anymore,” Jason joked with his brother during an episode of “New Heights.” By the end of his argument, Travis Kelce seemed to come around to his stance.

For the record, there was recently a white cornerback in the NFL playing for Washington named Troy Apke. He converted from safety to cornerback in 2021, but saw incredibly limited reps before being released in 2022.

Prior to that, Jason Sehorn was the last white cornerback who played, and he took his last reps in 2002. That means we’ve essentially gone two decades without a white cornerback who actually plays.

That stat is simply stunning when you sit and think about it.

Now, some people might get upset with these comments, but they’re both clearly joking around. Jason Kelce is trying to be funny, and obviously, there’s nothing banning white people from playing CB. It just hasn’t happened in the NFL at a significant level in 20 years.

Even at the college level, white corners are incredibly rare. There are white safeties all over the place, but that’s a different position. When it comes to cornerback, it just doesn’t happen.

Why doesn’t it happen? That’s a question the experts will have to answer, but the fact of the matter is you just don’t see white corners in the NFL.