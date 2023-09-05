Travis Hunter Says He Would Like To Play For Denver Broncos

Videos by OutKick

Travis Hunter was one of the biggest stars of Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Colorado fans are losing their minds over his play against TCU in the Buffaloes’ season opener.

As it turns out, the Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver/cornerback has developed an affinity for the state.

As with any player of his caliber, there’s already talk of where Hunter could land at the next level.

In a TikTok video, Hunter said his favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers. Imagine him joining the Niners on either side of the ball after how he played this past weekend. Egad, man.

However, he said if he had his druthers, he said he wouldn’t mind staying in Colorado.

“If I had a say, I like staying in Colorado,” Hunter said on TikTok, per Sports Illustrated.

While it sounds like Hunter doesn’t care if he has to play home games in frigid temperatures, that doesn’t mean he’d be super pumped about calling the frigid tundra of Lambeau Field home upon reaching the NFL.

The Packers are one of the teams that come up in the discussion as to where he could land when his name is called, likely in the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay is going to be going through a rebuild after the Aaron Rodgers era drew to a close.

“Everybody I talk to, says I’m going to Green Bay, I don’t know why,” Hunter said. “But Green Bay is cold. I don’t got a problem with the cold. Why I gotta go to Green Bay?”

Even if he’s not particularly enthused about playing there now, if he keeps playing like he has, surely the Packers will forget about that comment and draft him anyway if given the chance.

