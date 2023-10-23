Coyotes’ Travis Dermott Uses Pride Tape, Unhinged LGBTQ Site Dares NHL To Fine Him

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Travis Dermott became the first player to defy the NHL’s ban on Pride-themed equipment and apparel after putting a few wraps of rainbow tape on his stick against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. His boycott of the league’s recent ban came in just the fifth game of Arizona’s season.

While some see Dermott’s decision to put Pride tape on his stick as questionable, at best, given that the league could enforce some form of punishment or fine, deranged LGBTQ website Outsports is labeling him a modern-day hero for putting two inches of rainbow-colored tape on a stick.

The site claimed that the tiniest sliver of rainbow tape is “the biggest middle finger” a player could give the league while essentially daring the NHL to fine him. Outsports’ tweet sure sounds like a call of retaliation if Dermott is fined for defying his employer’s policies, which is the status quo for the oh-so-tolerable left.

X/Outsports

“Dermott’s use of the Pride Tape is a total disaster for the NHL,” Outsports wrote. “The league is now forced to hand down some punishment for Dermott’s expression of LGBTQ inclusion in men’s hockey.”

“If the NHL punishes Dermott, the league is fining or suspending a player for demonstrating support for a community that has long felt rejected by men’s hockey.”

“If the league does nothing, the flood gates are open. Your move, NHL.”

This is the classic, never-ending process of the woke sports crowd being detached from reality thinking that in this case, NHL fans, care more about something like sexual preference, gender identity, or political statements than the actual sport itself.

The overwhelming majority of sports fans just want to watch sports with zero distractions. They do not care about rainbow tape on a player’s stick that’s only visible in a zoomed-in photo.

As for this being a “total disaster” for the league, that’s a stretch. Dermott is a bottom-four defenseman on one of the least-watched professional sports teams in North America. Until a group of players on a team or a superstar in the NHL uses Pride Tape this sort of thing is a blip on the radar.

