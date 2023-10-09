Deranged LGBT Sports Site Laments NHL’s ‘Don’t Say Gay Rules’ Amid Real Problems In The World

Videos by OutKick

Problems belonging to the privileged.

On a day full of dread around the world over wartime acts by Hamas, Outsports — a radically LGBT “sports” site — published a piece excoriating the NHL for its own “Don’t Say Gay” laws.

In their words, the “most egregious” part of these “radically right” policies was the banning of rainbow tape for in-game use.

The piece was titled, “The NHL has banned Pride Tape, creating its own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ policy.”

Source: Outsports

Simply put, this site proposes that the biggest infringement on their standards of human rights includes abiding by a simple uniform code and not using rainbow tape on a hockey stick.

Today, the world grieves men, women, children and animals innocently massacred in Israel. Over 800 innocent Israeli lives were senselessly taken and human rights violations were assaulted. More are kidnapped and threatened to be executed. Where is Outsports’ outrage over that tragedy?

Outsports Sees Moral Garbage As Reason For Outrage

According to Outsports’ Big J reporting:

“On top of this — and most egregious of all — Outsports has learned that the NHL has issued a league-wide ban of Pride Tape on the ice with the players during warm-ups, games and even practices. … This is, as far as Outsports is aware, the most stifling, anti-LGBTQ policy any pro sports league in North America has ever issued.”

The author, Cyd Zeigler, bewilderingly asked:

“Can a team have a drag queen, or a gay men’s chorus, sing the National Anthem, with players on the ice? Can a team now be barred from requiring players be on the ice for the singing of said National Anthem?”

Paying The Price For Not Wearing The Rainbow Ribbon

Did those hockey players call for violence against the LGBT community or willingly speak out against the demographic? No, Outsports and other radicalized outlets demanded answers from these players for sins they created. Not wearing the pre-game hockey jerseys was one thing, but banning rainbow tape … that’s just too evil.

Manufacturing another “Don’t Say Gay” hoax to spite the NHL as an anti-human rights league warrants not just speculation on the website’s gauge of morality, but what their agenda incites. If innocent, murdered lives are secondary to wearing rainbow tape, what does that say of Outsports and other outlets not willing to look beside their usual political outrage?

Like every other American league, the NHL is an amalgam of different people from various parts of the world. To force a player’s hand and enact a strict rule to wear pre-game rainbow jerseys is a foolish idea that completely negates the principles of diversity.

As outlets like Outsports wave a rainbow-colored flag promising equality and equity to all, it’s actually a masqueraded attempt to fit everyone into a single mold and punish anyone who steps outside the rules. Those regimes are often evil.