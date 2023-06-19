Travelers Championship 2023 Betting Odds, Course And Power Rankings

Videos by OutKick

We head cross-country to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship Thursday. It’s the PGA Tour’s second consecutive “elevated event” after last week’s 2023 U.S. Open won by Wyndham Clark.

Even though the U.S. Open was at the Los Angeles Country Club, the Travelers field is stacked due to the juiced up prize money. The Travelers usually attracts a strong field since it’s the second-most attended on Tour behind the Phoenix Open.

The field is set and the top players in the world have officially entered the chat! This year’s tournament is going to be on another level. 🤯 See the full field: https://t.co/ddULiy3rCi pic.twitter.com/8V1WiyMWZI — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 16, 2023

Five previous Travelers Champions (odds via GolfOdds.com):

2022: Xander Schauffele -19 (+1600) by two strokes over J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala.

-19 (+1600) by two strokes over J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala. 2021: Harris English -13 (+4000) in a playoff over Kramer Hickok.

-13 (+4000) in a playoff over Kramer Hickok. 2020: Dustin Johnson -19 (+2000) by one stroke over Kevin Streelman.

-19 (+2000) by one stroke over Kevin Streelman. 2019: Chez Reavie -17 (+5000) by four strokes Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley.

-17 (+5000) by four strokes Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley. 2018: Bubba Watson -17 (+2500) by three strokes over four golfers.

The average winning score of the past five Travelers Championships is 17-under par with an average cut-line of roughly 1-under par and +2650 odds.

Travelers Championship 2023 Betting Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-Nine

Prices for the top-nine golfers by the betting odds at the 2023 Travelers Championship from DraftKings.

The reason why golfers 1-9 are listed instead of a full top-10 is because there’s a six-way tie for the 10th-best odds to win the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Odds 10-22

Prices for the 10-22 golfers by the betting odds at the 2023 Travelers Championship from DraftKings.

TPC River Highlands overview

This is a Par 70 at 6,850-ish yards depending on the tee box and pin locations. Four Par 3s, two Par 5s, and 12 Par 4s with Bentgrass greens. There are eight Par 4s from 400-450 yards at TPC River Highlands.

The Travelers could turn into a pitch-and-putt contest and it has been a birdie-fest for the past five seasons. TPC River Highlands is a shot-maker, positional course.

Comp courses for TPC River Highlands

TPC Potomac at Avenal Farms.

East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship.

TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open.

Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship.

TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic.

Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Key stats for the 2023 Travelers Championship

Good Drives Gained.

Strokes Gained (SG): Approach.

Proximity from 125-175 yards out.

Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450 yards.

Birdies-or-Better Gained.

SG: Tee-to-Green (T2G) over the last 24 rounds.

SG: Putting on Bentgrass greens over the last 24 rounds.

Total SG at TPC River Highlands and comp courses.

SG: T2G at short courses with easy scoring conditions.

My 2023 Travelers Championship Power Rankings

Provided by FantasyNational.com.

The top-10 golfers for the 2023 U.S. Open according to my model courtesy of FantasyNational.com.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is all the way down to 5th in my power rankings for this event because he has the coldest putter in the game right now. Scheffler ranks 107th in this field for SG: Putting on Bentgrass greens.

Jon Rahm, World No. 2, is 3rd on my key stat model over the last 36 rounds, But, Rahm is 50th in this field for total SG at TPC River Highlands and 66th in total SG at comp courses.

Spoiler alert: Viktor Hovland will be on my 2023 Travelers Championship betting card this week. If Hovland was a threat in the U.S. Open he’d be closer to 15-to-1 by the odds.

