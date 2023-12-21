Travel Influencer Is On A Mission To Have Sex At All Of America’s Seven Natural Wonders

Videos by OutKick

We all need things to look forward to. A reason to crawl out of bed in the morning and get the coffee started. Whether it’s a simple task to cross off the to-do list or a major mission that’s going to take several days, weeks, months to accomplish.

Take it from travel influencer and content creator Kaylee Killion and her boyfriend Cody Nelson. These two grabbed some headlines in early November with a romantic story about leaving an Arizona Cardinals game early to get it on in the parking lot.

The 27-year-old “Huge Arizona Cardinals fan” could have called it a day after riding whatever wave she picked up with her parking lot story, banked some OnlyFans subscribers, and called it a day. She didn’t do that.

Kaylee and Cody used that experience and another outdoor hookup at the Grand Canyon in late October to come up with a new mission. They hope to have sex at all of America’s seven natural wonders.

It would appear as if making this kind of announcement, with only one of the seven crossed off the list, might make it more difficult to accomplish. But having a few extra eyeballs on the lookout for them isn’t going to keep them from attempting to complete their mission.

If anything, it’s going to add to the fun.

Travel Influencer Kaylee Killion Isn’t Worried About Getting Caught On Her Mission

“Cody and I love traveling and seeing new places, especially national parks and we also love having sex in public,” Kaylee told NudePR.

“We are always worried about being caught, but that’s part of the fun and excitement…”

The two have the van gassed up and are currently traveling across the country with their sights set on paying a visit to Yosemite and Yellowstone before the end of the year.

“We love the risk of potentially getting caught while getting to explore our beautiful country,” she said.

This is the kind of mission you can throw your support behind with ease. These are a couple of travel influencers making the most of their time on the road. I for one will be rooting for them to hang that mission accomplished banner when all is said and done.