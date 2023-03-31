Transparency Needed In Wake Of Nashville School Shooting: Release The Manifesto | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The media runs cover for big government, big tech, big Pharma, and now big rainbow! But this is Nashville Tennessee, and we don’t play like that. Release a manifesto! 

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

It’s been three days since a trans attacker shot up Covenant Christian School here in Nashville, killing six including three kids under 10. 

The police response was lightning fast and so was the release of the shooter’s identity and the body cam footage of the take down. Within the day we knew the firearms used, the shooter’s map and plan — all of it. 

But that’s where the transparency has stopped because Nashville officials — likely pressured by outside forces — have yet to release the trans shooter’s manifesto, one the Metro Nashville Police chief has referenced as being evidence it was a targeted attack against that Christian school. 

A targeted attack by a bio she/her who identified as a he/him. It’s not hard to fill in the blanks but we shouldn’t have to. Our officials should be forthright and forthcoming with the motive behind this heinous act. 

Releasing Manifesto Is Only Way To Know The Truth

And why wouldn’t they be? Is it because those who aid, abet and put the rainbow mafia on a pedestal don’t want the world to know the truth? That this trans terrorist targeted conservative Christians in an act of pure vengeance? 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: Nashville Chief of Police John Drake and Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann attend a candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of the victims, survivors and families of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here in Nashville, we know what the hell this was but if you only watch the mainstream media and are without a brain or original thought, you’d likely think it was we Christians or we Christian conservatives who shot up a school.

From the same political party that lambastes Florida Governor’s “Parental Rights in Education Act” as the supposed “don’t say gay bill,” well…why won’t you say gay now or more accurately, trans? 

Because every recent mass shooter that’s penned a manifesto has had that manifesto released and guess what, even if they happened to be white or Trump supporters or whatever, we on this side of the political divide haven’t protested it. 

Because we don’t stand up for the monsters that may lurk within our movement. We root them out and we condemn them. 

Gun Grabbers Hit New Shameless Low In Wake Of Nashville School Shooting | Tomi Lahren

So why can’t y’all? Why have you spent all week covering for a trans killer? Why? 

You say trans people are being targeted, you squawk about that every damn day but what about Christians? 

Rainbow Crowd Feels Untouchable

I mean hell, look at this heinous post from Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ now former press secretary.

She felt comfortable posting that because this rainbow crowd feels untouchable now, like no one can criticize anything about that radical movement or else be labeled a bigot or homophobe or transphobe or whatever phobe you deceptively call us this week. 

The trans community as a whole is not responsible for what happened on Monday in Nashville just as Trump supporters as a whole are not responsible for the events of January 6th but at least we can call our own out and have an honest conversation about it. We WANT transparency, you don’t. 

Honestly it feels like TRANSPARENCY is the only TRANS this crowd doesn’t blindly cheer for. 

So Nashville officials, stop bowing to the pressure and release the manifesto. 

You don’t answer to the rainbow mafia, you answer to the parents, students and community members of NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. 

And we will continue to put the heat on you till you do it. Bet on that. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Tomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply