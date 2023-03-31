Transparency Needed In Wake Of Nashville School Shooting: Release The Manifesto | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The media runs cover for big government, big tech, big Pharma, and now big rainbow! But this is Nashville Tennessee, and we don’t play like that. Release a manifesto!

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

It’s been three days since a trans attacker shot up Covenant Christian School here in Nashville, killing six including three kids under 10.

The police response was lightning fast and so was the release of the shooter’s identity and the body cam footage of the take down. Within the day we knew the firearms used, the shooter’s map and plan — all of it.

But that’s where the transparency has stopped because Nashville officials — likely pressured by outside forces — have yet to release the trans shooter’s manifesto, one the Metro Nashville Police chief has referenced as being evidence it was a targeted attack against that Christian school.

A targeted attack by a bio she/her who identified as a he/him. It’s not hard to fill in the blanks but we shouldn’t have to. Our officials should be forthright and forthcoming with the motive behind this heinous act.

Releasing Manifesto Is Only Way To Know The Truth

And why wouldn’t they be? Is it because those who aid, abet and put the rainbow mafia on a pedestal don’t want the world to know the truth? That this trans terrorist targeted conservative Christians in an act of pure vengeance?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: Nashville Chief of Police John Drake and Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann attend a candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of the victims, survivors and families of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here in Nashville, we know what the hell this was but if you only watch the mainstream media and are without a brain or original thought, you’d likely think it was we Christians or we Christian conservatives who shot up a school.

From the same political party that lambastes Florida Governor’s “Parental Rights in Education Act” as the supposed “don’t say gay bill,” well…why won’t you say gay now or more accurately, trans?

Because every recent mass shooter that’s penned a manifesto has had that manifesto released and guess what, even if they happened to be white or Trump supporters or whatever, we on this side of the political divide haven’t protested it.

Because we don’t stand up for the monsters that may lurk within our movement. We root them out and we condemn them.

So why can’t y’all? Why have you spent all week covering for a trans killer? Why?

You say trans people are being targeted, you squawk about that every damn day but what about Christians?

Rainbow Crowd Feels Untouchable

I mean hell, look at this heinous post from Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ now former press secretary.

She felt comfortable posting that because this rainbow crowd feels untouchable now, like no one can criticize anything about that radical movement or else be labeled a bigot or homophobe or transphobe or whatever phobe you deceptively call us this week.

The trans community as a whole is not responsible for what happened on Monday in Nashville just as Trump supporters as a whole are not responsible for the events of January 6th but at least we can call our own out and have an honest conversation about it. We WANT transparency, you don’t.

Honestly it feels like TRANSPARENCY is the only TRANS this crowd doesn’t blindly cheer for.

So Nashville officials, stop bowing to the pressure and release the manifesto.

You don’t answer to the rainbow mafia, you answer to the parents, students and community members of NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.

And we will continue to put the heat on you till you do it. Bet on that.

