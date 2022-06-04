Transgender Women Cyclists Kiss After Taking 1st And 2nd While 3rd place Biological Female Cares For Baby

Two transgender women crossed the finish line first and second at London’s ThunderCrit cycling event Thursday.

Emily Bridges and Lilly Chant were the two biological males who identify as transgender, who celebrated by sharing a kiss on the podium. As the two were celebrating, the third place finisher, a biological woman, was seen holding her child while standing next to her two biological male counterparts — further piling onto the injustices taking place in women’s sports.

The three victors all competed in ThunderCrit’s Lightning category which their website says is for “cis-women, non-binary people” and “trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-women.” The website specifies that “cis-people cannot choose their racing category. Cis-men will race in the Thunder category, cis-women will race in the Lightning category.”

Two men kiss as they celebrate stealing 1st & 2rd place in a womens race…woman takes care of her child as she stands on the 3rd place she has been relegated to due to male cheats.



This pic tells the story of gender ideology perfectly.

As of Thursday, Bridges had been unable to compete in women’s cycling events. Bridges had been cycling in and winning male competitions as recent as February and registered for the British National Omnium as a man.

Bridges and Chant are just the latest examples of biological males dominating in women’s sports. Penn swimmer Lia Thomas has become the most notable example, after Thomas won the 500 freestyle National Championship over a field of biological females in February. New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was named “Sportswoman of the Year” in 2021 by the University of Otago, per The Post Millennial.

As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey wrote back in March, Bridges is well on her way to becoming the Thomas of Great Britain — a position you could argue now, has become reality.

“The suppression has been going so well for Bridges that the cyclist recently won a bronze in MEN’S TEAM PURSUIT at the University Championships and an individual gold in the MEN’S POINT RACE,” Kinsey wrote. “That’s right, the biological male who identifies as a woman, and will soon race against women, is still in the hunt for collegiate medals AGAINST MEN.”