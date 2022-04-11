Transgender Teacher Tells First Graders That Doctors ‘Guess’ Baby Genders

A transgender first grade teacher who calls herself Ray Skyer posted a Facebook video showing the “Identity Share” Zoom session she had with kindergartners, first graders and second graders.

Here’s “Mr. Skyer,” as she demands the students call her, sexually indoctrinating young children:

So when babies are born, the doctor looks at them, and they make a guess about whether the baby is a boy or girl based on what they look like. And most of the time that guess is 100% correct; there are no issues whatsoever. But sometimes the doctor is wrong. The doctor makes an incorrect guess. When a doctor makes a correct guess, that’s when a person is called cisgender. When a doctor’s guess is wrong that’s when they are transgender.



So I’m a man, but when I was a baby, the doctors told my parents I was a girl. And so my parents gave me a name that girls typically have and bought me clothes that girls typically wear, and until I was 18 years old everyone thought I was a girl. And this was super, super uncomfortable for me because I knew that wasn’t right. The way I like to describe it is like wearing a super-itchy sweater. The longer you wear it the itchier it gets, and the only way to make the itching stop is to have everyone see and know the person that you really are.

And below is the video to prove that we didn’t make this up, that it actually happened in an elementary school 30 minutes south of Boston:

Under no circumstance should a teacher have these conversations with students in kindergarten or second grade. Yet Skyer tried to defend the session on Facebook, saying the video proved that young students enjoy talking about sex.

“At this point, I’ve had many conversations with many young children (I’m a 1st grade teacher) about what being transgender is and never once have I been met with any fear or confusion. I’ve even been the recipient of a group hug! Children just get it, it’s as simple as that,” Skyer writes.

Doctors don’t guess the baby’s gender, for the record. It’s rather easy to tell whether a baby is a boy or a girl. It doesn’t even take a biologist.