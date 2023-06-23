Transgender Male Boxer Earns Win In Third Professional Fight

Videos by OutKick

Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel, a biological female, won another victory recently in a unanimous decision.

Manuel, who’s 37 years old, started competing in 2018 and scored a win over Hugo Aguilar at the time.

This most recent victory for the transgender fighter was over Alex Gutierrez in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Manuel posted on Instagram about the result.

“Picked up another win, got some stitches, hung with some of my people, did the thing I love with sacrifices but not compromises… all in all, 10/10,” Manuel wrote.

“Thanks to my team and sparring partners for the guidance + help, @heather_mcfeatherr for the weight cut, @goldenboy for the opportunity to compete on a big stage, my opponent for saying yes, and everyone who cheered me on – both in the stands or on the screen.

“Full of gratitude that this is life I have consciously constructed for myself. And that I get to share it with so many great people.”

Patricio “Pat” Manuel, the first openly transgender man to box professionally in the U.S., poses with his team before a fight against Hien Huynh at Walter Pyramid on March 18, 2023 in Long Beach, California.(Sye Williams/Getty Images)

Transgender Athlete Controversy Continues

While this result shows a transgender man and biological female winning a boxing match, the opposite side of this debate continues to express frustration.

One female boxer recently explained that she believed it was “wrong” for transgender athletes to fight women.

A number of female athletes have also recently come out forcefully to maintain competitions along biological lines.

READ: RILEY GAINES AND OVER 100 FEMALE ATHLETES SIGN OPEN LETTER TO ‘KEEP WOMEN’S SPORTS FEMALE’

There’s clearly significant frustration among athletes looking to maintain competitive fairness. While Manuel has won matches, there’s clearly resistance among male boxers to fighting a female, considering the lack of available fights.