Transgender Cyclists Win Gold And Silver In Chicago Race With One Alleged To Be In ‘Throuple’ Relationship With Fellow Trans Cyclist Austin Killips

Transgender athletes – biological men – have been infiltrating women’s cycling for quite some time and now the absurdity has hit a new level with a pair of trans cyclists winning gold and silver in the women’s division of Chicago’s CycloCross Cup.

Tessa Johnson took the top place on the podium during the women’s SingleSpeed with Evelyn Williamson finishing second. Allison Zmuda, a biological female earned bronze in the competition, and somehow stood on the podium with a smile on her face after losing to two biological men who competed against her with a biological advantage.

Today male racers Tessa (Michael) Johnson and Evelyn Williamson once again proved they are GREAT at women’s cyclocross at Jackson Park in Chicago. Johnson took 🥇in both the women’s 1/2 AND the singlespeed. And Williamson took 🥈in the women’s singlespeed. Results🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/D9ZWXH6zuH — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) October 9, 2023

If you needed more evidence of Johnson and Williamson making a mockery of women’s cycling and biological women in general, the duo competed under the team name ‘TS-Estrodolls’ in the Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago back in August. They won the race while competing under the name referencing estrogen.

Perhaps the most outrageous and mind-numbing aspect of the situation is that Williamson and Johnson aren’t breaking any rules by racing in the women’s division.

The Chicago CrossCup lays out on its official website that transgender competitors are welcome to compete in the women’s division.

“The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive cyclo-cross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better,” the website states.

Two trans-identified males took first place in the women’s category at two separate cycling championships in Illinois last week. During one of the races, Evelyn Williamson and Tessa Johnson competed under the team name “TS-ESTRODOLLS.”https://t.co/bqGPeaNXOm — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) September 4, 2023

The Chicago CrossCup abides by USA Cycling’s Transgender Athletes Participation policies. They allow competitors to self-select their gender and then race against said gender in non-elite races.

Self-selecting gender seems to be an ever-changing thing for Williamson.

Trans Cyclists In Alleged ‘Throuple’ Relationship While Dominating Women’s Races

According to the Daily Mail, Williamson competed in both men’s and women’s categories during the Sky Express Winter Criterium in March 2020. Williamson won the race in the women’s division, but of course, didn’t find the podium in the men’s division made up of 40 racers.

Johnson raced in the men’s category when riding for Clemson University, but has since decided to compete against women and has picked up a number of victories.

When Williamson isn’t deciding which gender they want to race against, they certainly stay busy in their personal life with the Daily Mail also reporting that Williamson is in a ‘throuple relationship’ with fellow trans cyclist Austin Killips and another individual.

Thank you for your coverage. Evelyn Williamson shared a 2nd place podium “makeout” with Austin Killips at the USA Cycling National Championships in July 2021 as well. pic.twitter.com/0w8QLFjQgI — ICONS (@icons_women) September 4, 2023

Killips has made numerous headlines this year by winning one women’s race by more than five minutes and then shoving a fellow competitor during another, yet somehow avoiding punishment.

The woman Killips shoved is American Hannah Arensman. She ultimately quit the sport altogether after being forced to compete against biological men.

There is a lot here, but to summarize, what we appear to have are three trans cyclists – two of whom are rumored to be romantic – traveling around the country and dominating women’s races.

But hey, at least a biological woman took third place. Maybe when an entire podium is filled with transgender athletes more people will start realizing the craziness taking place.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris. You can also email him at mark.harris@outkick.com.