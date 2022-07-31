Transgender Cheerleader Reportedly Chokes Female Cheer Camp Attendee

A formerly male cheerleader was recently given a criminal citation and kicked out of a cheerleading camp after allegedly attacking a female teammate.

The transgender cheerleader, who now goes by Averie Chanel Medlock, was accused of choking another camper after remarks concerning gender identity.

The incident took place at Ranger College, a community college in Texas, with Medlock claiming to have experienced an ”incident of transphobia and racism” that led to the alleged attack.

A Facebook post from Medlock explained that she was no longer in cheer champ after saying she ”stood up” for herself:

“Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM. A girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me I am a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] should not be on the team,” Medlock wrote, “I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I [stood] up for myself. Her father said ‘she still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.’”

The father of the female cheerleader defended his actions, saying that his reactions were based on his daughter’s assertions that she’d been attacked and choked:

“I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls.”

“At no time did I ever say anything about your race or your gender.”

The father also said he’s pushing for body cam footage from the police to be released, as well as closed circuit video recordings from the college, claiming both will show he and his daughter are telling the truth.

Whatever the entire story might be in this instance, it highlights the growing trend of conflict and disagreement about biological men participating in traditionally female competitions.

Teammates of Lia Thomas have described being uncomfortable with her in the locker room openly displaying male genitalia:

Allowing transgender participants to be around biological women in private spaces often creates discomforting situations and disagreements.

Striking a balance between not discriminating and protecting women is not easy, but it’s clear that society’s efforts are not going particularly well.

If cheerleading follows UPenn and the NCAA’s recent example, it wouldn’t be surprising if Medlock is nominated for “Woman’s Community College Cheerleader of the Year.”