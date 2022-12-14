Transgender Activist Called Out in Congress For a History of Promoting Violence

In a stunning turn of events, a transgender activist has been exposed as a blatant hypocrite.

Alejandra Carabello appeared recently before a Congressional Subcommittee. Specifically, the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The meeting was on “the consequences of inaction by contextualizing the proliferation of white nationalism and political violence.”

Carabello was one of several activists invited, and testified, “extreme threats against the LGBTQ community” is a product of white supremacy.

As an example, she brought up the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Except, of course, the shooting was allegedly perpetrated by someone who identifies as non-binary and part of the LGBTQ community.

That was a bad enough start, but it got so much worse.

Activist Hypocrisy

Republican Nancy Mace asked Carabello a few questions, and immediately uncovered how activism is often infested with hypocrisy.

Mace rightfully started out by saying, “We’ve got to take a stand to support the Constitution and the rule of law against those who debase our society with violence or harassment of government officials carrying out their constitutional duties.”

She continued with several pointed, specific questions about supposed “threats to democracy.”

Mace asked, “Is rhetoric on social media a problem and a threat to our democracy?” She continued, “Do you believe that rhetoric targeting officials with violence for carrying out their constitutional duties is a threat to democracy?”

Carabello responded with an affirmative “yes.” That’s when Mace lowered the hammer.

She brought up previous tweets from Carabello herself, where the activist had called for harassing Supreme Court justices in public.

At the @OversightDems hearing on white supremacy, Rep. @NancyMace asked witnesses if extremist rhetoric on social media is a threat to democracy. Trans activist Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ said, "Yes." The congresswoman then presented Caraballo's tweets. https://t.co/z5VG89Kf0w pic.twitter.com/OnAEsAOIgb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2022

Got her.

MT PLEASANT, SC – JUNE 14: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) does a TV interview at her event on the night of the South Carolina’s GOP primary election on June 14, 2022 in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina. Maine, Nevada and North Dakota also held midterm primary elections on Tuesday. South Carolina races garnering national attention include Republican congressional contests between Katie Arrington and Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Tom Rice against Russell Frye.(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Redefining Reality

Carabello is one of the most prolific activists in favor of redefining objective reality.

Unfortunately, despite the blatant hypocrisy, her community continues to score major wins. One major dictionary recently literally redefined “man” and “woman” to conform to activist demands.

As with many of her allies, Carabello is the first to call out “threats to democracy” when it suits her agenda, while ignoring her contribution.

She realizes that she will continue to get media attention and gain influence regardless of how often she misdirects.

Anything she doesn’t like is “fascist” and justifies violence. This is the logical end result of the complete destruction of language and reality by the left.

If progressives don’t get their way, their threats are entirely warranted. But tweets suggesting that kids not attend drag shows are incitements to violence.

At least for one day, a delusional activist was forced to confront their own hypocrisy. The bad news is she won’t learn a single thing from it.