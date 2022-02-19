in Sports

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins 200-Meter Freestyle, In Record Time

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

University of Pennsylvania trans swimmer Lia Thomas won a second straight Ivy League title victory: winning the 200-meter meet on Friday over second-place swimmer Samantha Shelton.

Thomas’ 1:43.12 time became a record at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool, beating the prior record mark of 1:43.78.

Audiences didn’t need goggles to see the win coming for Thomas.

The controversial male-to-female trans competitor won the 500-yard women’s freestyle at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday night. The win marked Thomas’ first record performance of the week after finishing with a 4:37.32 time.

Thomas’ dominance in the sport has been deemed adverse to women’s athletics based on the observable physical differences between men and women across the gamut of competition.

During Thursday’s race, an ESPN analyst commented on the all-upper-body technique that Thomas was using to glide by female competitors.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey has closely followed Thomas’ transition into women’s swimming at Penn.

In an exclusive interview with OutKick, an anonymous teammate confessed to perceiving Thomas’ inclusion as a firm disadvantage to biologically female competitors.

“It was this physical advantage that had Thomas’ teammates pleading with OutKick in December to tell their stories and what the sport was up against,” Kinsey previously noted. “It’s why an anonymous Penn swimmer told OutKick about Thomas leaving fellow teammates in tears on the starting blocks.”

The future of women’s athletics continues to sink like a stone.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Lia ThomasNCAA

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here