Trans Athlete Reportedly Picked For University Of Washington Volleyball Scholarship, Steals More Opportunities From Women

In the latest case of women’s sports being hijacked by men, a 6-foot high school boy on puberty blockers has reportedly been offered a scholarship to join the University of Washington’s women’s volleyball team.

That’s insanity for most generations but a norm in today’s world.

Washington’s women’s volleyball program offered 12 limited, full-ride scholarships. According to a report by Reduxx, Tate Drageset’s selection caused a collective “WTF!” from parents, athletes and young women who disagree with the trend of allowing men to take opportunities from women under the guise of inclusion.

University of Washington Offers Coveted Women’s Volleyball Scholarship To A Male

Tate Drageset is a trans-identifying high school athlete attending a private preparatory school in the elegant city of Sherman Oaks (not so oppressed), brought up to believe that he can switch genders freely. Or whenever men’s sports aren’t working out, in many cases.

Drageset received one of Washington’s limited scholarships after a ‘celebrated’ run of competing in women’s volleyball since he was in grade school.

Tate’s success in women’s volleyball is no surprise. However, Tate, his team and his parents have all been deliberately mum on disclosing his real identity to not only let Tate compete but to keep opposing women from knowing. In these scenarios, the women are oblivious to the caution of competing against a physically superior athlete (also labeled, ‘cheating’).

Boasting a great vertical leap on an already lowered net, Drageset is playing like a man amongst girls.

Check out the horsepower for yourself:

Set 2



Buckley 25, Marina 23



Tate Drageset with the ace for set-point@ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/T2K63yNGZ9 — David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 5, 2022

The second set is much closer. Tate Drageset with the kill here for an 11-10 lead for Buckley. pic.twitter.com/BZdHFWRkvv — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) November 19, 2022

Last year, Drageset won $2,000 after competing against women at the Teqvoly World Tour.

Tate Drageset Encouraged To Believe In His Truth By Those Around Him

Now … how much of this delusion falls on the individual or his environment?

According to a Los Angeles Times profile, Stacey Drageset, mother of the teenager, has enabled Tate from a young age to pursue his preferred identity.

Instead of limiting himself to competing against his biological sex, Tate grew up believing he could compete against women because he preferred dolls over boys’ toys.

Now, his physical advantages — despite the use of puberty blockers — put him head and shoulders above his competition, threatening any sense of parity in his competition against women.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines disagreed with the announcement, commenting on X: “Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud?”

Last year, a 17-year-old female California high school senior suffered a concussion after a trans-identifying biological male injured her on a spike, as reported by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske. The trans athlete’s indifference to the woman’s injury showed when he added the play in question on a highlight reel. In many of these cases if not all, trans athletes hardly exhibit any regard for their physical advantages.

More Repercussions…

Girls have suffered from trans athletes infiltrating women’s sports in several ways, notably physically and mentally.

Paula Scanlan, former UPenn teammate to trans swimmer Lia Thomas, admitted to feeling unsafe in her locker room, shared with a man, as a sexual abuse survivor.

Despite the real accounts of imbalance between men and women competing against each other, or plain disagreement with the ridiculous concept, women like Scanlan, Riley Gaines and others have been disregarded as ‘bigoted.’

Left-wing thought leaders like Keith Olbermann have dismissed these women’s respective positions for not being inclusive, demanding those women simply look the other way. And worse, to simply do better against men.

Not only is Drageset taking a life-changing opportunity away from a potential UW female volleyball player, but he’s also taken opportunities from women in the past: winning volleyball accolades and prize money that could have gone to women instead.

Truly, how proud can Drageset be?