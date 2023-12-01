Girls HS Volleyball Player Suffers Concussion, Misses Remainder Of Season After Trans-Identifying Biological Male Injures Her

Videos by OutKick

There are many problems with allowing trans-identifying biological males to compete against women and girls. Of course, there’s the competitive advantage that males enjoy, enabling them to dominate their female counterparts. But, there’s a more important reason why it needs to end: safety.

On Thursday, Reduxx reported a story of a 17-year-old female who suffered a concussion at a California high school in October after a trans-identifying opponent (biological male) spiked a ball into her face.

The father, who requested anonymity for himself and his daughter because he feared retribution against his family, says his daughter experienced blurred vision and headaches. She was unable to compete the rest of the season because of the injury.

Thus, the biological male injuring her effectively ended her volleyball career.

OutKick confirmed, through sources, that the event occurred.

Exterior of the gymnasium of Half Moon Bay High School in California, where a teenaged female athlete was injured by a trans-identifying (biological male) volleyball player.

Speaking to Reduxx, the father says that he didn’t actually witness the moment of the injury because he was talking to another parent. But, he saw his daughter being helped off the court while holding her head in pain.

A third parent alerted him to the situation, asking “Did you see that? She was hit by that boy?”

He added: “We ended up taking my daughter to the doctor. They confirmed the concussion and my kid ended up not being able to play for the remainder of her senior year. She was playing for fun, and this was her final year doing it. She felt robbed. I felt deflated and powerless.”

Father struggles with emotions after a trans-identifying biological male gave his daughter a concussion

The father also noted feeling mixed emotions, clearly not wanting to upset the extremists who might call him a “transphobe” for having the audacity to be upset that a biological male volleyball player gave his daughter a concussion.

“If I say something out loud, will my kid be ostracized at school? If I don’t say anything, will I be silently accepting boys playing against girls at schools? Are there parents that would shame me and my family for saying anything? Don’t get me wrong, I have empathy for the boy. I don’t know what it feels like for someone to be born male and not identify with that. Life must be difficult. But at what point does someone’s gender dysphoria cross the empathy boundary? In my case when my daughter was injured.” Father of injured girls’ high school volleyball player

That’s an important point and why OutKick continues to make these stories public. It’s why Riley Gaines goes around the country, speaking to everyone willing to listen.

It’s easy to ignore this issue if it doesn’t affect you. Especially since saying the “wrong thing” about transgender people can cause you to those your job, your reputation and your livelihood.

But, those of us who can speak up need to continue to do so. Biological males winning trophies over women and girls is one thing.

Allowing them to injure young female athletes in the name of “inclusivity” is another thing entirely.