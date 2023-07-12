Trans Activists Are Trying To Rebrand The Vagina As A ‘Bonus Hole’

Videos by OutKick

First, they came for the Miss Universe contest, now they’re coming for your vaginas.

In what shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has been paying attention the last couple of years, we now have a woke cancer charity that wants medical experts to refer to the vagina as a “bonus hole” so that transgender men don’t get upset.

According to Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, there is appropriate language medical pros might need to use around trans men, and “bonus hole” and “front hole” are way less triggering to trans dudes than calling it a vagina. The use of such a word could “cause someone to feel hurt or distressed,” the woke charity says on its website.

The charity advises it is “necessary to check the words of phrases your patient would prefer.”

Let’s go to the glossary!

Ah yes, the doctor should ask the patient what the biological woman would like to call her vagina. Would you like to give it a name from an episode from Friends? Call it Bob? Front hole? Bonus hole?

Hey ladies, when you walk in, please text us what you want to call your vagina.

Well, Debbie, we’re going to be taking a look at your Chandler Bing during our analysis.

The wokes (Snopes, Reddit maniacs, etc.) say this isn’t forcing doctors to rebrand the vagina for the trans Gs. They say this is about patients deciding to “call their own vagina something” while noting “who are they offending?”

Not offensive?

“Dude, it’s extremely offensive and should not be normalized. Should we call dicks, “extra sticks” or boobs “skin sacks”. Women suffer enough shame about their anatomy from porn and men. We don’t need additional derogatory names of our parts,” a Reddit user wrote this week.

It’s all rage bait, the left screams. Oh really?

If you go look at Wiktionary, the rebrand of the vagina from trans men has been going on out in the open.

This IS NOT HAPPENING, the wokes tell us. Nobody is using this language!!!!!

Oh yeah? Then why has “boy hole” been floating around on Wiktionary since at least December 14, 2022? “Front hole” has been floating around for at least that long.

Shall I go on?

“Bonus hole” has multiple references in books and literature over the last decade-plus. Don’t take my word for it. Go to the WordPress blog platform dictionary.

Yeah, the trans G community totally isn’t trying to rebrand the vagina as a “bonus hole.” Don’t listen to what’s going on out in the world. Totally trust the trans dudes who say there’s nothing to see here. Just like the trans dudes invading biological female sports…nothing to see here…they’re totally not kicking biological female ass…not at all.

I get that some trans men have dysphoria about it being called a vagina but l do not! Stop referring to my genitals!! — Twunk in Training (@AceHainley) June 20, 2022

Again, nothing to see here. Totally not a rebrand.

Our new issue is here! On the cover—'Periods on display' and the cultural movement against menstrual shame and #PeriodPoverty.



Plus, @WHO air quality guidelines, low #BackPain management, community-acquired bacterial #meningitis, and more. Read: https://t.co/eP1Lx7D116 pic.twitter.com/DchfiHnYEs — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 24, 2021

The wokes love this stuff.

It’s pretty wild to see this all play out, specifically over the last two years. We went from 2021 and the Lancet refusing to refer to “women” with vaginas to the rebrand of the vagina as a bonus hole.

And if you’re a woman, shut up and know your role here.

That’s the message. Unreal.