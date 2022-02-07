Training Days: Whoopi Goldberg Studying Up On Holocaust During Suspension

READ FEATURED OUTKICK CONTENT FOR 99¢ SUBSCRIBE ALREADY A VIP? LOG IN

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for her bizarre comments on the Holocaust, so apparently she has decided to spend her time away educating herself. At least, that’s the usual party line when stuff like this goes down. But it seems that Goldberg really is trying, if a source who spoke to Hollywood Life is to be believed. “Whoopi is going to take this suspension on the chin,” the source said. “She is going to lay low and will take the next two weeks as a way of learning more on what she said to make her better. … She is going to use the next two weeks to educate herself more and more about all things that surround the Holocaust and the horrors that happened during it, but she refuses to stop there.” Goldberg was suspended by ABC for two weeks after saying on the air that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race. “If we’re going to do this, let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race,” Goldberg said. “It’s not about race. It’s not about race.” Let’s face it, Golbderg has a right to her opinion, as crazy […]