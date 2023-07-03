UFC Fighter Fires Back At Ex-Boyfriend After Ruthless Tweet: ‘Don’t Start Throwing Shade Now’

Videos by OutKick

Drama continues to boil over between Tracy Cortez and her ex-boyfriend and fellow fighter Brian Ortega.

Ortega made waves over the weekend when he took a shot at Cortez claiming he didn’t “fumble” the relationship, but simply threw “it away on purpose.”

The two were engaged before the relationship fell apart earlier this year.

Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 1, 2023

The tweet from Ortega was in response to Cortez and UFC star star Paulo Costa being in a viral photo together tweeted by the latter.

Happy Friday pic.twitter.com/0iUTIRxBoj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 1, 2023

Tracy Cortez and Paulo Costa clarify weekend drama.

Well, Cortez didn’t take too kindly to Ortega’s mega-aggressive tweet about their relationship falling apart, but chose to take the higher road.

“Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name,” Cortez tweeted in response to Ortega’s tweet going viral.

Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌#MoveWithLove 🫶🏽 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) July 2, 2023

Paulo Costa also clarified that nothing happened between him and Cortez. They’re just friends. Nothing more, and he’s also shared posts with his girlfriend Tamara Alves.

Good morning mtfks . I mean me and Tracy are just friends, nothing happened, we just took a selfie for a mutual friend 🤳. Stop bullying 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/VMP7AfkNuN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 2, 2023

Have a good nightz😘 happy Sunday tomorrow everyone pic.twitter.com/j4sUPKWicx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 2, 2023

Cooking up new meme, about to create some unnecessary strife 😅 pic.twitter.com/XATRHXQ9FP — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 2, 2023

Drama engulfs the UFC world on social media.

This is the kind of drama that seems like it’s better for one of those shows like “Selling Sunset” or a series about housewives.

There’s a lot of drama in the UFC world, but it’s usually trash talking in relations to fights. It’s not about failed relationships and who is dating who.

Yet, this weekend had shots flying over social media between Brian Ortega, Tracy Cortez and Paulo Costa.

Tracy Cortez responds to Brian Ortega tweet. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ultimately, I think it’s fair to say Cortez and Costa came out of it looking the best. It’s still hard to believe Ortega hit send on his tweet about how he didn’t “fumble” the relationship but threw it away like a pass.

Some tweets are best left in drafts. I think it’s fair to say Ortega’s shot at Tracy Cortez belongs in that category.

For now, she doesn’t seem interested in firing back, but prepare for all hell to break loose if she does. That will really get the drama cooking!