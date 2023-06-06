Tour De France Clinging To Outrageous COVID Protocols, Will Force Riders To Eat In Their Hotel Among Other Things

Videos by OutKick

Tour de France organizers are taking a step back in time and well outside of reality as they are reportedly implementing strong COVID protocols for next month’s race. This year’s rules and restrictions are stricter than anything the race had in place a year ago, which that alone makes no sense whatsoever.

According to a source that spoke with Reuters, riders and team staff are banned from signing any autographs, taking selfies with fans, and must eat inside their hotels throughout the 23-day race. While the paddock will be open to riders, staffers, and officials, everyone who steps foot on it must wear a mask.

We’ll be seeing plenty of masks at the Tour de France this year due to the return of strict COVID protocols. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Riders and staff members were allowed to leave their hotels during last year’s Tour to visit local restaurants, but organizers clearly see that as a risk this time around.

“For all the team members: Respect a confinement – Limit the interactions outside the race bubble. No eating out. Respect social distancing at the hotel,” a chart, seen by Reuters, said.

“Do not get too close to the spectators – Social distancing, no selfies, no autograph.”

Given the return of strict restrictions, one would assume that COVID cases must be surging in France, but that isn’t the case. As of June 2, France had reported just over 3,200 cases in the country, which is approximately 22,000 less than the country was facing at the same time last year.