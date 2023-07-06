Controversy Unfolds At Tour De France After Top Rider Knocked From Bike During Post-Race Incident

Videos by OutKick

Carlos Rodríguez Cano finished Wednesday’s fifth stage of Le Tour De France in ninth place overall. The 22-year-old, who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Ineos Grenadiers, had a solid day riding from Pau to Laruns.

It was what happened after the stage that led to some controversy.

Video surfaced online that showed Rodríguez trying to coast on his bike back to his team bus. However, he was clipped as he tried to cruise through the crowd and hit the deck.

The Spaniard was pushed over and knocked from his bike. His reaction was one of frustration.

Rodríguez, lying on the ground with his legs still wrapped around the frame and feet locked into the pedals, threw up his hands in discontent. He repeatedly shook his head in anger at whomever was responsible for the fall as he gathered himself and continued toward his final destination.

Ninth overall Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) was knocked off his bike while riding back to his team bus after the finish of stage 5 pic.twitter.com/VKDs1Lnc09 — Andy McGrath (@Andymcgra) July 5, 2023

Right away, there was some debate as to who was at fault. The video didn’t show the entire sequence and it seemed as though Rodríguez may have hit the brakes too hard or something like that.

At the same time, though, it looked to be very possible that the cyclist was bumped — either intentionally or not. His reaction certainly put the blame on the other party.

But who was at fault? That question is open to interpretation, and a second video later offered a more holistic look at what went down.

Rodríguez was trying to pass through a crowded area when a camera man, seemingly unknowingly, stepped into the road in front of him and caused the crash. Here is the alternate angle:

Buen susto de Carlos Rodríguez @INEOSGrenadiers al terminar la etapa #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/veUWmxalJL — Robert Marcé ⛰🚵🏻 (@robert_marce) July 5, 2023

While the first video gave Rodríguez a legitimate case to be bitter, the second video does not give him as much leeway. The entire thing looks more like an accident.

Either way, Rodríguez was pissed and the Tour De France incident became a much bigger deal than perhaps it needed to be!