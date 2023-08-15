Tough Guy: Max Scherzer Furious After He Records Strikeout Due To Pitch Clock Violation

Videos by OutKick

Max Scherzer doesn’t want any padded stat lines.

The recently acquired Texas Rangers starting pitcher didn’t hold back his emotion after being credited with a strike out due to a batter’s clock violation. Scherzer wanted to prove that he doesn’t need any help from the rule book – he can wheel and deal on his own, and last night he continued to prove it.

Max Scherzer struck out the side on a clock violation and was annoyed about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/bjtsmlUXRC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 15, 2023

SCHERZER GOT HIS 3RD WIN AS A RANGER

Scherzer recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts and got his third win since being traded to the Rangers. The team continues to roll in the AL West and leads the Astros by 3.5 games.

But one of those strikeouts didn’t come without some Scherzer passion attached.

In the first inning, Scherzer was looking to strike out the side when he had a 1-2 count on the Angels’ Brandon Drury… when suddenly, Drury was given an automatic strike for not being set in the batter’s box in time according to MLB’s new rule changes this year.

Max Scherzer tonight recorded his 6th career game with 10+ strikeouts and 1 or 0 hits allowed.



That's tied for the 4th-most by any pitcher since the mound was set at its current distance in 1893.



Only Nolan Ryan (19), Randy Johnson (10), and Justin Verlander (8) have more. pic.twitter.com/QnxG02Q3h4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2023

Normally any pitcher would be happy to get the inning over with and credited with a strike out without even throwing a pitch. Not Scherzer though – he started barking and yelling at Drury for not getting set in time.

This new fired up Scherzer has been a blessing for the Ranges and an absolute nightmare for New York Mets fans as they sit back and wonder “What if…” after they surprisingly traded the star pitcher to the Rangers just a few weeks ago. The reason? They said they were rebuilding and Max essentially said “The hell with this,” and asked out.

It looks like he made the right move.