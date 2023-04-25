Tottenham Players Refunding 3,000 Fans Who Traveled To See Embarrassing Loss At Newcastle

Videos by OutKick

Tottenham was absolutely embarrassed during its 6-1 loss at Newcastle on Sunday, but to the club’s credit, players are stepping up to make the horrific experience a bit easier for its fans to swallow.

On Tuesday, the club announced that players will be reimbursing the ticket costs for the 3,000 fans who traveled to the match at Newcastle.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St. James’ Park. We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us,” the club’s statement read in part.

The club also noted that fans affected should allow 24 hours for the refund to be processed, with the money returning to their accounts within the next seven days.

Tottenham players are reimbursing fans who made the trip to St. James’ Park. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

It was a literal horror show for Tottenham on Sunday as Spurs found themselves down 5-0 in just 21 minutes of play. Harry Kane scored a second-half goal to kill Spurs’ goose egg on the scoreboard, but the goal was meaningless.

Tottenham sacked its interim manager Cristian Stellini after the dreadful loss away from home.

As an Arsenal fan myself, I know I’m breaking the No. 1 rule of Gunner fandom by saying this, but you have to tip your cap to the Tottenham players in this situation.

I’m happy Tottenham got embarrassed, but I’m also happy fans who traveled to watch that nightmare are getting their money back.

