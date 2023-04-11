Premier League Bringing A Six-Team Summer Series To The United States

Videos by OutKick

While Premier League teams playing friendlies in the United States is nothing new, the six-team Summer Series headed to the U.S. in July is a first. Chelsea and Newcastle are the two marquee names that headline the six-team series that will participate in the preseason tournament.

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will square off in the opening Summer Series game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on July 22. Brentford and Fulham will then face off with Newcastle taking on Aston Villa at the same venue on the 23rd.

A total of three games will take place on July 26 with Brentford and Brighton playing in Atlanta, Fulham taking on Villa in Orlando and Chelsea battling Newcastle in the later game at Mercede-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Premier League teams will be taking part in a Summer Series in the United States. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle will then play Brighton at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, on July 28 before FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, plays host to Villa against Brentford and Chelsea against Fulham on July 30.

Fans in the New York, Philadelphia, and Jersey area certainly have their pick to go see a fair share of Premier League action this summer.

Arsenal – the team in the driver’s seat to win the league this year – along with Liverpool and Manchester United are set to play friendlies of their own States-side during the summer as well.

Nine Premier League teams, and potentially even more, bringing their show to North America proves that the league and sport are growing tremendously in the States.