Toronto Maple Leafs Have NHL’s Drunkest Fan Base

No fan base in the NHL is drinking more heavily than supporters of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A survey conducted throughout both the United States and Canada by time2play confirmed that the Bay Street Bullies are the league’s most booze-infused group. On average, Leafs fans are drinking more than twice as many brews as the league’s least lubricated fans – those of the New York Rangers.

Including the 2021-22 campaign, the Leafs have qualified for post season play in six consecutive years, leading one to believe that it’s mostly celebratory suds being consumed up north.

The study, conducted in April of this year, surveyed 1,584 NHL fans over the age of 21 living in the U.S. and Canada. Those surveyed were asked how many alcoholic beverages they consume during each game and the typical amount of money they drop while watching their team compete. Of those who responded, their average age was 34.9 years old.

Not only did Toronto fans down the most beverages per game (3.9), they also topped the list as far as money spent on alcohol ($58.50 per game).

Three fan bases were cup and cup with Leafs fans: the Chicago Blackhawks with 3.8 drinks per game and both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche faithful, each of whom toss back 3.7 cold ones per game.

In somewhat of a shock, those from the Big Apple and New Jersey occupied three of the bottom four spots. Rangers fans were dead last at 1.8 drinks per outing, Devils and Islanders fans had just 2.1 drinks each, and Washington fell in the middle, with 1.9.

With New York rent prices higher than Snoop, maybe fans from within the city, as well as their sister state to the west, simply can’t afford to partake in game night spirits.

For what it’s worth, the only fans other than those of the Maple Leafs who shell out more than $50 per game, are those who regularly slurp on Iron City beer (Pittsburgh Penguins fans). Pens spectators are tied with Edmonton in drinks per game (3.5), but spend the second most ($52.50) in order to leave the arena happy, win or lose.

To those hockey fans scattered across the U.S., trailing our brothers and sisters from the North, my only advice is – if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Cheers!

