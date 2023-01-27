Topless Woman Smashed A Jesus Statue In A North Dakota Church

Videos by OutKick

A topless woman in North Dakota was caught on surveillance cameras entering a church then smashing a Jesus statue. She fled the scene without a shirt, bra, or shoes on and was arrested soon after.

35-year-old Brittany Reynolds is accused of entering the St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo on Monday night topless without shoes on. Once inside police say she took a large Jesus statue off the wall and smashed it.

Topless woman smashes Jesus statue at a church (Image Credit: Cass County North Dakota Jail)

Responding officers witnessed Reynolds leaving the church and caught up with her across the street after she attempted to run away from them. She was unable to answer basic questions and police believe she was under the influence of narcotics.

The church was able to provide authorities with security camera footage of the incident. The footage shows a topless Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant. She then makes her way over to a large Jesus statue hanging on the wall.

Reynolds is seen pulling the statue off the wall and smashing it on the floor. She then walks out like nothing happened. The estimated cost of the statue, after an online search, is more than $11,000.

This Woman Could Use Some Extra Prayers

Paul Braun, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Reynolds was not a member of the church. He added that the church is often used by the homeless in the area as a place to keep warm.

“We were saddened to see the damage done to a very old statue at our Cathedral, and we hope the person responsible gets the help they need,” Braun said. “We are praying for that person as well.”

Welcoming all comers means welcoming all comers. You’re occasionally going to get a topless woman on drugs who has a beef with a Jesus statue mixed in with that group.