Topless Female Protesters Storm WNBA Game to Protest Overturning Roe v. Wade

Tuesday night, topless female activists stormed the court during the Liberty WNBA game to protest overturning Roe v. Wade.

Like all effective protesters, the angry women painted their breasts green and let it all hang out.

Here are a few more looks:

This wasn't to protest the game or players, but to call on YOU to #RiseUp4AbortionRights NOW! Yes we know most people here support #abortionrights. NOW SAVE THEM! GET OFF THE SIDELINES & INTO THE STREETS! Bring society 2 a halt. Stop the Supreme Court from Overturning #RoeVWade! pic.twitter.com/zXN896ZeQV — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 8, 2022

This was the audience we wanted. We aren't protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down! pic.twitter.com/2HvCTfNIti — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 8, 2022

What’s interesting is that these loons staged their topless charade in New York City. It’s likely these women are unaware of the basic fact that overturning Roe only gives states back the right to enforce their own abortion laws.

So even if the Court overturns Roe, the state of New York can keep its abortion laws as is.

And as my friend Brodigan from Louder with Crowder points out, the shirtless women targeted a WNBA game that no one watched or attended. The arena was half empty and the game didn’t attract any viewers on television.

As the saying goes, never protest where no one can see you.

This stunt must have really shown the justices who is boss.