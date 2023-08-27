Top Pick Paul Skenes Gets Shelled In Double-A Debut: Yes, Girlfriend Olivia Dunne Was In Attendance

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes has looked every bit of the pitcher that was advertised when he was drafted out of LSU with the No. 1 pick back in June.

The right-hander has been dominant and breezed through four scoreless innings during brief stops in the Florida Complex League and the Florida State League. Following his strong three innings of work in Single-A, he was promoted to Double-A.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes at Pirate City in Bradenton, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The promotion up the Pirates’ minor league system took place on Monday. On Saturday, Skenes was slated to make his debut with the Altoona Curve, which he did.

Unfortunately, things didn’t not go as planned for the former LSU star. Double-A proved to be much more difficult for Skenes than the lower levels.

He lasted just 2/3 of an inning against the Akron RubberDucks, giving up four earned runs in the process. Those four runs came thanks to three hits and two walks.

Paul Skenes Double-A debut:



0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO pic.twitter.com/oFSaMh6sfl — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 26, 2023

Olivia Dunne Did Witness The Short Outing, But Was Able To Make Content

Despite the rough outing, all was not lost on Skenes’ debut. He did strikeout a couple of batters during the less than perfect appearance. That puts his professional total at seven.

In addition to the strikeouts, his LSU gymnast girlfriend Olivia Dunne, who was also in attendance for his Single-A debut, made the trip for his Double-A debut.

Skenes might have gotten roughed up, but at least he able to come away with a couple of Ks. And, of course, Livvy was able to grab some “go baseball” content as well.

Livvy Dunne attending Paul Skenes’ Double-A Debut (Image Credit: Olivia Dunne/Instagram Story)

It’s back to the drawing board for Skenes as he prepares for a much more polished appearance during his next opportunity to face Double-A hitters.

This is what the minor leagues are all about. It teaches you lessons and help you make improvements to your game.

Not making it through an entire inning in your debut is rough, but not as rough as recording zero strikeouts and coming up empty on TikTok too. That would have been a complete disaster.

Livvy Dunne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)