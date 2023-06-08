Arch Manning Finally A Counselor, Top College QBs Head To Manning Passing Academy For Star-Studded Event

Videos by OutKick

A number of elite college football quarterbacks are set to appear at the upcoming ‘Manning Passing Academy’ in late June. Among the QB’s who will join the Manning family in Louisiana include Arch Manning, who will be a counselor.

The camp is put on every year at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, with a number of big names among the 45 different quarterbacks attending this year. Along with Arch Manning, Texas will be represented by Quinn Ewers, while LSU will have Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier in attendance.

The passing academy is attended by high school juniors and seniors who will spend time with counselors on the field and in the film room. Every year, Nicholls State is the Mecca of college quarterbacks who participate as counselors, but also get to spend time and learn from Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning.

This year, the list is loaded with talent. Shedeur Sanders, Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Joe Milton and Jordan Travis are just a few of the big names attending. According to Archie Manning, USC’s Caleb Williams could not make it to Louisiana this year due to a scheduling conflict.

“We’ve still got an outstanding group,” Archie Manning noted. “I’ve had more requests to attend the camp than I’ve ever had. I wish I could invite them all. We’ll never have a shortage of quarterbacks.”

Last year, Anthony Richardson turned some heads and received a massive reaction from campers during the ‘Air It Out’ competition, while Peyton Manning could only laugh.

Air It Out competition at the Manning Passing Academy



Anthony Richardson has an absolute cannon.. #MPA pic.twitter.com/hRKcsjEyKO — Taylor McHargue (@TMcHargue16) June 25, 2022

The list of quarterbacks attending this year is full of potential award winners and championship contenders. One of the best parts of the camp is seeing the Manning family interact on the field with counselors and campers. This year will be no different, but it does have a twist.

Peyton Manning‘s son Marshall, who is 12-years old, will join his dad, uncles and grandfather at the event. It’s never too early to get another Manning on the field.

Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning, Eli Manning and Archie Manning are set to host another year of camp in Louisiana.

If you know about the camp, then attending the ‘Friday Night Lights’ skills competition is a must see. Most of the college QB’s in attendance will compete in an accuracy and arm strength skills competition, which is open to the public for $15 a person.

Here is a list of the participating quarterbacks this year.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Riley Leonard, Duke

Arch Manning, Texas

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Parker McKinley, Eastern Kentucky

Pat McQuaide, Nicholls State

Joe Milton, Tennessee

Emmett Morehead, Boston College

Chandler Morris, TCU

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Michael Penix, Washington

John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Drew Pyne, Arizona State

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Cameron Rising, Utah

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Eli Sawyer, Southeastern Louisiana

Liam Thompson, Wabash

Ty Thompson, Oregon

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Michael Brescia, Colgate

Doug Brumfield, UNLV

Hudson Card, Purdue

Brady Cook, Missouri

Myles Crawley, Grambling

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jayden de Laura, Arizona

Quinn Ewers, Texas

DeQuan Finn, Toledo

Mason Garcia, East Carolina

Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio

Layne Hatcher, Ball State

Michael Hiers, Samford

Seth Henigan, Memphis

Nick Howard, Dartmouth

As you can tell, this is the premier quarterback event of the summer. Also, with Peyton and Eli around, you can expect some brotherly competition during the camp as usual. The event takes place from June 22-25.

If there’s one quarterback who will most likely break the record for arm-strength, it will be Tennessee’s Joe Milton, who will bring his rocket-launcher to Louisiana. Go ahead and follow the Manning Passing Academy’s twitter account now, because the videos of competition night should be fantastic.