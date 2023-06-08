Arch Manning Finally A Counselor, Top College QBs Head To Manning Passing Academy For Star-Studded Event

Videos by OutKick
A number of elite college football quarterbacks are set to appear at the upcoming ‘Manning Passing Academy’ in late June. Among the QB’s who will join the Manning family in Louisiana include Arch Manning, who will be a counselor.
The camp is put on every year at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, with a number of big names among the 45 different quarterbacks attending this year. Along with Arch Manning, Texas will be represented by Quinn Ewers, while LSU will have Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier in attendance.
The passing academy is attended by high school juniors and seniors who will spend time with counselors on the field and in the film room. Every year, Nicholls State is the Mecca of college quarterbacks who participate as counselors, but also get to spend time and learn from Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning.
This year, the list is loaded with talent. Shedeur Sanders, Michael Penix, Drake Maye, Joe Milton and Jordan Travis are just a few of the big names attending. According to Archie Manning, USC’s Caleb Williams could not make it to Louisiana this year due to a scheduling conflict.
“We’ve still got an outstanding group,” Archie Manning noted. “I’ve had more requests to attend the camp than I’ve ever had. I wish I could invite them all. We’ll never have a shortage of quarterbacks.”
Last year, Anthony Richardson turned some heads and received a massive reaction from campers during the ‘Air It Out’ competition, while Peyton Manning could only laugh.
Top Quarterbacks Around College Football Attending
The list of quarterbacks attending this year is full of potential award winners and championship contenders. One of the best parts of the camp is seeing the Manning family interact on the field with counselors and campers. This year will be no different, but it does have a twist.
Peyton Manning‘s son Marshall, who is 12-years old, will join his dad, uncles and grandfather at the event. It’s never too early to get another Manning on the field.
If you know about the camp, then attending the ‘Friday Night Lights’ skills competition is a must see. Most of the college QB’s in attendance will compete in an accuracy and arm strength skills competition, which is open to the public for $15 a person.
Here is a list of the participating quarterbacks this year.
Devin Leary, Kentucky
Riley Leonard, Duke
Arch Manning, Texas
Drake Maye, North Carolina
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Parker McKinley, Eastern Kentucky
Pat McQuaide, Nicholls State
Joe Milton, Tennessee
Emmett Morehead, Boston College
Chandler Morris, TCU
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Michael Penix, Washington
John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Drew Pyne, Arizona State
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Cameron Rising, Utah
Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Eli Sawyer, Southeastern Louisiana
Liam Thompson, Wabash
Ty Thompson, Oregon
Jordan Travis, Florida State
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Carter Bradley, South Alabama
Michael Brescia, Colgate
Doug Brumfield, UNLV
Hudson Card, Purdue
Brady Cook, Missouri
Myles Crawley, Grambling
Jayden Daniels, LSU
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Jayden de Laura, Arizona
Quinn Ewers, Texas
DeQuan Finn, Toledo
Mason Garcia, East Carolina
Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio
Layne Hatcher, Ball State
Michael Hiers, Samford
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Nick Howard, Dartmouth
As you can tell, this is the premier quarterback event of the summer. Also, with Peyton and Eli around, you can expect some brotherly competition during the camp as usual. The event takes place from June 22-25.
If there’s one quarterback who will most likely break the record for arm-strength, it will be Tennessee’s Joe Milton, who will bring his rocket-launcher to Louisiana. Go ahead and follow the Manning Passing Academy’s twitter account now, because the videos of competition night should be fantastic.