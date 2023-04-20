Videos by OutKick

Peyton Manning is eight years into his retirement, and the 47-year-old Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback continues to live life to the fullest. It seems like, at every turn, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Super Bowl champion is up to something.

Manning stays busy, but he’s always having a blast, and there is often a country music artist involved.

Whether he’s hosting the CMA Awards with Luke Bryan…

… chopping it up with Morgan Wallen, Kelsey Ballerini and Kenny Chesney as Tennessee breaks its streak of losing to Alabama …

… ripping shots with Eric Church and Michael Phelps …

… singing with Chris Stapleton at Red Rocks …

… wailing along to a Garth Brooks classic with Dierks Bentley …

… or ripping Rocky Top with Lee Brice and Shay from Dan & Shay at Winners in Nashville …

Peyton Manning is constantly up to something!

And those are just a few of many examples. He is “in” with the country music community, to say the least.

Most recently, Manning was announced as the newest opening act on Jordan Davis’ ‘Damn Good Time Tour.’ Not really, but we can pretend.

Davis has more than nine million monthly listeners on Spotify and continues to rise up the country music charts. He is currently on tour with Gabby Barrett, Conner Smith and Kameron Marlowe, among others.

Manning is the newest artist to join the ticket, or so Davis joked in a video alongside the former NFL quarterback. The former, rocking his signature quarter-zip and jeans, joined the latter on-stage to sing the Johnny Cash classic ‘Folsom Prison Blues.’

Although the exact location and timing of the video isn’t clear, the latter recently celebrated his fifth Number One hit, ‘What My World Spins Around’ with a party at the Four Seasons hotel in Nashville on Tuesday. It would appear as though Manning was among those in attendance. Like I said, he stays busy!

Manning’s vocals may not set him up for a music career, but that isn’t going to stop him from having a good time. And ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ seems to be one of his go-tos, because he breaks it out a lot.

Manning sang it with Bryan in 2014—

With Jake Owen later that year—

With Bentley in 2015—

And solo at a bar in Ireland in 2017–

The Man In Black’s legacy lives on through one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history!