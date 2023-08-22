Tony Stewart Pays Tribute To Driver Killed In Road Rage Incident

Videos by OutKick

Ashlea Albertson, a dirt racing driver who was part of Tony Stewart’s racing team, has died after what is being called a road rage incident. She was just 24 years old.

WHTR reports that Albertson was killed in an incident last Friday morning.

Albertson was a passenger in a GMC Terrain that was being driven by a 31-year-old male. Video recorded by a police officer reportedly shows the GMC Terrain and a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 22-year-old male rapidly accelerating to prevent the other vehicle from passing them.

At some point, the Malibu crossed into the Terrain’s lane and they collided. This sent the Malibu into a nearby field, while the terrain rolled over several times, ejecting Albertson in the process.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Albertson Remembered By Family And Her Team Owner, Tony Stewart

Albertson raced TQ Midget Cars across Indiana for Tony Stewart Racing and her final race took place on August 11 at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis. After the incident, her father, Todd, posted an emotional message to friends, family, and fans.

“She was a good kid, a better person. She just loved racing, she loved the community and you all have done so much for her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Please keep my family, her fiancé, and everybody who is going through this time in your thoughts and prayers.”

Stewart himself tweeted about the incident last Friday.

Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by… pic.twitter.com/mnvPYeujWf — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 19, 2023

“Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life,” Stewart wrote.

“In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is. Please join me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers.”

