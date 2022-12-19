Tony Romo Was Not Impressed With Joe Burrow’s Injured Pinkie

Joe Burrow put the Bengals on his back and led them to a 17-point comeback in Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Bucs, but Tony Romo ain’t ready to declare Joey Cool the man just yet.

Burrow suffered a BRUTAL pinkie injury midway through the game, and when CBS cameras caught a glimpse of the wounded finger, Romo was not impressed in the slightest.

Tony Romo wasn't feeling sorry for Joe Burrow's pinkie finger 🤣



Joe Burrow’s injured pinkie doesn’t sway Tony Romo

Gonna have to do better than that if you want to impress Tony Romo, Joe!

This is a man who twice played through fractured ribs, and also played with a punctured lung, so don’t expect to get any sympathy from him.

Now, to be fair, Romo also missed three games back in 2008 with a … checks notes … broken pinkie, but that’s neither here nor there!

He still knows what it’s like to play through pain, and he has absolutely zero patience for a hangnail.

Or, as Romo put it …

“You got a cut on your pinkie nail, and you got other guys playing through broken ribs.”

Ruthless, Tony. Sort of came out of left field, too. But you never know what you’re gonna get when Jim and Tony are on the call. You just have to sit back and keep your head on a swivel.