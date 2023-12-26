Tony Romo Roasted For His Christmas Day Performance During Raiders-Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

The results are in: Tony Romo, according to America, had another terrible day in the broadcasting booth.

Two weeks after America declared CBS’ top NFL analyst a mess during a Bills-Chiefs game, Romo got the nod with Jim Nantz to call the Raiders-Chiefs Christmas Day ratings bonanza for the network with tens of millions of Americans tuned in after unwrapping presents.

It didn’t go well for Romo, who is working under a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network.

Between his need to say, once again, that Taylor Swift is married to Travis Kelce, which caused social media users to declare Romo a troll, his detractors are sick of the constant stream of love the former Cowboys quarterback has for Patrick Mahomes.

"And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend." – Tony Romo on Taylor Swift applauding a Travis Kelce catch.



"You've been down that road with that before." – Jim Nantz. pic.twitter.com/oQJS8cBF97 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

We’re less than a year out from a report from media insider Andrew Marchand that CBS has, in the past, indicated that the network is not happy with Romo’s performance and executives wanted to solve that issue before Super Bowl LVIII which CBS will broadcast in February.

“Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said earlier this year. “He needs to be better prepared. It has not gotten better, and it’s a problem.”

According to viewers, the problems from this past February are still going strong.

Wait, did Tony Romo say Taylor was Travis's wife AGAIN yesterday?? Is he trying to manifest something? pic.twitter.com/SfwlO2BXiR — Jen is in her Christmas Tree Farm era 🎄🎄 (@JenerationSwift) December 26, 2023

“This is a HUGE two point conversion.” – Tony Romo



It’s the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/ya1B7dSRrP — Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo is the worst announcer in football. He just can’t stay off Mahomes jock. Don’t know who kisses Mahomes ass more Romo or the NFL. The NFL does everything to keep him in the games. — Mr.S (@PaulS2236) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo is the guy at the Super Bowl party, trying to share all of the football talking points he got from some beta magazine – when he was getting his pedicure. — CamFromCanada🇨🇦 (@camfromcanada3) December 25, 2023

Is Tony romo aware how much of a maholmes fan he is?… it’s embarrassing. The raiders are up 10 and all you hear is what a magician he is — Donnie Atkinson (@donniedodger25) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo is literally having triplets with Mahomes#LVvsKC — Just Lose Baby (@raidernation278) December 25, 2023

Listening to Tony Romo call a Patrick Mahomes football game is a form of torture under the Geneva code. — Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket (@BrennanSouhrada) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo consistently talks over live action, which is the cardinal sin in my book.



He’s the worst. https://t.co/3nQIhf6wSy — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo said “and that’s the way the cookie crumbles” pretty sure Jim Nantz vomited — pinkpanther (@pinkpanther4056) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo really just said “physicalness” on national TV. — Patrick (@patpatriot22) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo talks about Travis Kelce, like Chris Collinsworth talks about Patrick Mahomes. Shut up!😂😂😂 — Kim Toombs (@ToombsKim) December 25, 2023

Tony Romo STFU. Every single play you’re coming up with a million things the Chiefs receivers are doing wrong. While Mahomes is probably the best in the world he can also suck in a game. Today is that day. Do better pal. Be an objective analyst and stop crushing on your boy. — Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) December 25, 2023

“Don’t poke the bear too much,” Tony Romo in reference to the Raiders mocking Mahomes.



The bear in question: pic.twitter.com/ByptH4Ej85 — Talkin’ Hawks (@TalkinHawks) December 25, 2023

When does Tony romo’s contract expire? Cuz there is no way cbs should bring him back… he’s terrible — sampson (@xazzxamii) December 25, 2023