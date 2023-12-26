Tony Romo Roasted For His Christmas Day Performance During Raiders-Chiefs

Videos by OutKick
The results are in: Tony Romo, according to America, had another terrible day in the broadcasting booth.
Two weeks after America declared CBS’ top NFL analyst a mess during a Bills-Chiefs game, Romo got the nod with Jim Nantz to call the Raiders-Chiefs Christmas Day ratings bonanza for the network with tens of millions of Americans tuned in after unwrapping presents.
It didn’t go well for Romo, who is working under a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network.
Between his need to say, once again, that Taylor Swift is married to Travis Kelce, which caused social media users to declare Romo a troll, his detractors are sick of the constant stream of love the former Cowboys quarterback has for Patrick Mahomes.
We’re less than a year out from a report from media insider Andrew Marchand that CBS has, in the past, indicated that the network is not happy with Romo’s performance and executives wanted to solve that issue before Super Bowl LVIII which CBS will broadcast in February.
“Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said earlier this year. “He needs to be better prepared. It has not gotten better, and it’s a problem.”
According to viewers, the problems from this past February are still going strong.
Listening to Tony Romo call a Patrick Mahomes football game is a form of torture under the Geneva code.— Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket (@BrennanSouhrada) December 25, 2023