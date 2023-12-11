Tony Romo Was A Mess During Bills-Chiefs Game & America Noticed

Videos by OutKick

Let’s just say Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game wasn’t one of Tony Romo’s cleanest games as a color analyst for CBS, according to NFL fans.

Between Romo having Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married, to making dumb sounds while Nantz tried to send the broadcast to a commercial break, to his incessant need to call the Buffalo Bills quarterback by his first name like it’s his son slinging the football, Romo’s starting to wear thin on the viewing audience.

Oh, and Romo made sure to throw in a nugget about the possibility of the Bills playing at home during the playoffs.

Say what?

Tony Romo: “You see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience, or I’m sorry, girlfriend.”



Jim Nantz: “NOT YET.” pic.twitter.com/1HTbBeF66j — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 10, 2023

The Miami Herald came out Monday morning with a playoff-clinching scenario post where the news outlet noted that the Bills win in Kansas City actually “helped the Dolphins’ playoff chances, particularly their odds of hosting two playoff games.) Yet, Romo had the Bills as the big winner for a home game after the victory.

It might be time for CBS to hold yet another intervention — like they did following the 2021-2022 season — with their No. 1 color analyst who is under contract that runs through 2030. The network was reportedly not happy with Romo’s preparation last year and one could look at his comment about the Bills’ playoff home-game analysis and say the guy making millions from CBS isn’t up-to-date on his playoff scenarios.

New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand reported in February that the intervention with Romo went “well” but Marchand noted that the meeting “did not improve the broadcast as Nantz and Romo continued to go in the wrong direction, much the same way as Nantz and his previous partner, Phil Simms, went backward.”

And CBS Chiefs-Bills broadcast ends, oddly, by Nantz needing to explain to Romo that Dolphins would need to fall apart for Romo's notion of Bills potentially hosting a playoff game to come true. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 11, 2023

CBS execs were expected to readdress the concerns during the 2023 offseason.

Sunday proved that executives might need to hold an emergency meeting. Remember, CBS will air Super Bowl LVIII in Los Angeles on February 11, 2024.

As for this love affair Romo has going with Josh Allen, fans one thing being mentioned as a possible rationale for Romo pumping Allen so hard is that both are represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

I’m just sayin’. It’s something to watch and listen for.

As for this intervention thing

Tony Romo just said Buffalo could be playing at home in the playoffs! Wtf is wrong with that guy? Is he insane? Living vicariously thru Josh Allen? It's not normal… — Sweet and Tender Hooligan (@Cockofthewalk00) December 11, 2023

Tony Romo just said the Chiefs have to go for it on 4th and 15 with one minute left in the game…. — Evan (@evanbrewerr) December 11, 2023

At some point Josh Allen is going to have to get a restraining order against Tony Romo, isn't he? — Matty Phins (@phins17and0) December 11, 2023

Tony Romo shouldn’t be calling Josh Allen games he’s clearly in love with the guy and it’s gotten to the point that he won’t criticize anything he does. It’s creepy. — Ao (@aso513) December 11, 2023

I'm not sure if the officiating irked me more, or Tony Romo's love letter to Josh Allen disguised as commentating. — Tink (@fanbutnotcrazy) December 11, 2023

Tony Romo needs to be done calling Bills games. His love affair with Josh Allen is creepy and disgusting. Be a little professional you dbag. — Mat (@raylanfoster) December 11, 2023

Romo & Nantz just tried to sell this Bills victory as McDermott overcoming the most difficult week of his career… My goodness. — Andrew Gearhart (@AJGearhart) December 11, 2023