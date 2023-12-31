Tony Romo, Jim Nantz Make Fun Of ‘Tackle-Eligible-Reporting’ During Chiefs-Bengals, Clear Reference To Cowboys-Lions Controversy

Videos by OutKick

The NFL world is still abuzz about the controversial ending to the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Thus, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo — during Sunday’s broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs — referenced the play.

The pair not-so-subtly joked about how easy it is for offensive linemen to report to the referees during a fourth-down play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati faced a fourth-and-1 deep in Chiefs territory in the middle of the third quarter. The Bengals brought extra offensive linemen into the game and one of them reported as an eligible receiver. Unlike the Detroit Lions, the Bengals didn’t plan to use that player as a receiver.

They simply brought in an extra linemen to block for a running play. Perhaps they should have tried to pass it to him instead, since the run didn’t work.

As Cincinnati subbed its players in, Romo and Nantz started commenting.

“Well, they’re bringing in an extra tackle, let’s see if he reports,” Romo says with a chuckle as Nantz laughs in the background.

Romo then shows the lineman, Cody Ford, reporting to the referees. The former quarterback explains the process, to which Nantz responds, “Seems pretty simple to me.”

Nantz and Romo are clearly having some fun on New Year’s Eve. Earlier in the game, the pair called each other “jabroni.”

I have no idea why, but if I have an opportunity to include an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia reference into an article, I’m going to do it.

Sure, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo aren’t for everyone. Personally, I generally don’t mind them. And, honestly, they’ve been fun to listen to during the Chiefs and Bengals game.

Making fun of the NFL and referencing Always Sunny?

Big win in my book.