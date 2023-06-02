Alabama DB Reinstated After Being Sentenced In Drug Case, Father Claims

Videos by OutKick

Alabama DB Tony Mitchell’s suspension has apparently come to an end.

The freshman defensive back was suspended by head coach Nick Saban after he was arrested on drug charges in Florida.

Mitchell was sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading no contest to felony possession of marijuana. The young Alabama player was originally charged in March with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver after he allegedly attempted to evade police while driving 140 miles per hour.

Another person in the car was accused of having a weapon. Now, Mitchell’s time away from the team has come to an end.

Alabama DB Tony Mitchell has been reinstated after drug arrest. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tony Mitchell reinstated.

Mitchell’s dad – Tony Mitchell Sr. – announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon that the Crimson Tide DB has been “officially reinstated” after being suspended following his arrest. Tony Mitchell Sr. added, “The comeback is gonna be great!”

Mitchell was a four star prospect ranked in the top 200 players in the 2023 class. However, he’s already run into a major problem before playing a single snap of college football.

The most interesting part of the situation might be how Nick Saban handled it compared to how Nate Oats handled several problems in his program.

Following Mitchell’s arrest, Saban told the media, “Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

That appeared to be a direct shot at Oats’ defense of Brandon Miller.

Now, it’s time for Mitchell to prove he can stay out of trouble. He has a lot of talent, but the benefit of the doubt is now gone. One more mistake and he could easily be gone from the team in Tuscaloosa.