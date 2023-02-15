Tony Kanaan Announces He’ll Retire After This Year’s Indianapolis 500

Videos by OutKick

IndyCar legend Tony Kanaan has announced that his last race will be the 107th Indianapolis 500 this May.

The 48-year-old posted a video to his social media channels in which he announced that his start later this year for Arrow McLaren would be his swan song.

🇧🇷Tem sido uma jornada maravilhosa, mas ainda não acabou. Espero vcs para a última em Maio.

🇺🇸 Let’s do this one last time. See you all in May.@ArrowMcLaren @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/lC1iY4GhT0 — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 15, 2023

The Brazilian used a video with some shots of him walking around Indianapolis Motor Speedway with audio of some of the greatest accomplishments of his storied career.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, but it’s not done yet,” Kanaan said while standing on the IMS’s iconic Yard of Bricks. “I will still have the pleasure to drive through the bricks one more time. Thank you all, and I’ll see you on Race Day.”

Kanaan’s 25-year open-wheel career included time in both the CART and IndyCar series. In IndyCar, Kanaan took 16 career wins, 73 podiums, and 9 poles. Kanaan was the 2004 IndyCar Series champion and qualified on pole for the 2005 Indianapolis 500. This year’s Indy 500 will mark his 390th CART/IndyCar start.

Still, TK had to wait a few more years before snagging a win at the Indy 500. He put his face in the Borg-Warner Trophy after winning the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in 2013.

Arrow McLaren has added a car to its lineup for the Indy 500 over the last few years. In the last two seasons, former F1, IndyCar, and NASCAR driver Juan Pablo Montoya was behind the wheel. Next year, that ride will belong to 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson.

This Kanaan will drive a fourth Arrow McLaren Chevrolet joining teammates Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alexander Rossi.

While the team has never won in Indianapolis 500, two of those 4 drivers — Kanaan and Rossi — have.

