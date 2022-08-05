Tony Buzbee, Attorney for Women In Deshaun Watson Case, Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter For Irresponsible Tweet

Adam Schefter’s bad streak continues.

The aftermath of Deshaun Watson’s assigned six-game suspension continues to roll out, with attorney Tony Buzbee adding to the pushback and speaking out after the League decided to appeal the suspension.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Peter C. Harvey will “hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson,” reported OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

NEW ROGER GOODELL APPEALS DESIGNEE PETER HARVEY’S LEGAL HISTORY SUGGESTS NO BIAS

Roger Goodell and the League have appealed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s call for Watson to receive the seemingly light six-game suspension after violating NFL conduct policy regarding sexual misconduct, spanning 24 lawsuits by different women.

NFL APPEALING DESHAUN WATSON DECISION

“We believe the elected DA failed these women,” Buzbee stated on Thursday, responding to the NFL’s announcement. “It was frustrating, but it was expected. There are more than 463,000 incidents of sexual assault in the United States each year. Seventy percent of those are never reported to the police. Less than 1 percent of those ever lead to a conviction.”

Tony Buzbee, attorney for dozens of Deshaun Watson's accusers, held press conference about the discipline. Buzbee said every victim of sexual assault is watching Roger Goodell and the NFL right now. "Mr. Goodell, what will you do? It's never too late to do the right thing." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 4, 2022

Buzbee then pivoted to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who he alleges misrepresented the Watson case by seemingly taking the player’s defense with a one-sided tweet.

Schefter’s tweet referenced a Texas grand jury’s decision not to assign criminal charges to Watson as he faced allegations of unwanted sexual advancements with massage therapists he employed.

GRAND JURY DECIDES TEXANS QB DESHAUN WATSON WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES

“This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out,” Schefter tweeted. “And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints.”

Schefter deleted the tweet after facing backlash.

Buzbee spoke on the irresponsible message conveyed by the insider’s tweet. He added that Schefter claimed to have been in close knowledge of the players in the legal case but never reached out to the sole attorney representing 24 cases of sexual misconduct against Watson.

“We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received,” Buzbee added. “These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice.”

Ashley Solis, the first woman to go on record and file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, held a press conference on Thursday, also reacting to the six-game sentence on Watson and appeal.

“What the actions of the NFL state to little girls who have suffered at the hands of someone perceived to have power is that it’s not a big deal,” Solis stated. “That they don’t care. Tough s**t. That’s what I’ve taken from their actions.”

Watson will participate with the Cleveland Browns during OTAs and potentially in the preseason. He is not allowed back on the regular-season field until Week 7.

