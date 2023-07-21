 Tony Bennett Dead At 96, Tributes Pour In

Videos by OutKick

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

Bennett passed away early Friday in New York just two weeks shy of turning 97, according to The Associated Press.

A cause of death isn’t known at this time, but Bennett had been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

Tony Bennett dies at the age of 96.

There are some deaths that signify a true giant leaving this world, and there’s no better way to describe Bennett’s death than just that:

The loss of a titan of music.

Bennett was one of the most talented singers in the history of music, and released multiple major hits. By the time his career had come to an end, he’d released more than 70 albums and won 19 Grammys. Seventeen of those Grammy Awards came after the age of 60, according to the AP. The man simply got better with age.

Bennett also simply wanted to offer people an escape, and the told the AP in 2006, “I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems. I think people … are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. … I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”

Social media reacts to Bennett’s passing.

It also didn’t take long for tributes to start pouring in for Tony Bennett following his death at the age of 96.

He immediately began trending Friday morning as fans remembered the great legacy he left behind.

RIP Tony Bennettpic.twitter.com/C7yTMnNn67 — Across the Krimson-Verse (@KrimsonVnm) July 21, 2023

Very sorry to hear of the death of the great Tony Bennett who has passed away aged 96, this really is the end of an era, this his him during lockdown in 2020 singing Smile……..RIP Tony pic.twitter.com/oO7fSnKAkZ — John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett has reportedly passed away at age 96. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/FUlqZk6fHT — chart data (@chartdata) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett 🙏….meet up with Amy for many more duets 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tZmWTqZEhR — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 21, 2023

Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians. pic.twitter.com/KAqtyA3ujr — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett, who guest-starred as himself in Season 2’s “Dancin’ Homer.” #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/ttEH0D6HOT — On This Day in Simpsons History 🇺🇦 (@dailysimpsons) July 21, 2023

In 2016 he was 90 years old – and Tony Bennett took off his mic, and blew the roof off of the Nashville Symphony. RIP to one of the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/qyv2TAdxGr — Lyn Veazey Plantinga (@tnLyn) July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett had a hell of a run, and he’s the kind of talent that won’t ever be forgotten. He left an impression on millions of fans, and he’s now gone. RIP to an absolute legend.