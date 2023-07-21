 Tony Bennett Dead At 96, Tributes Pour In

Videos by OutKick
Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.
Bennett passed away early Friday in New York just two weeks shy of turning 97, according to The Associated Press.
A cause of death isn’t known at this time, but Bennett had been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.
There are some deaths that signify a true giant leaving this world, and there’s no better way to describe Bennett’s death than just that:
The loss of a titan of music.
Bennett was one of the most talented singers in the history of music, and released multiple major hits. By the time his career had come to an end, he’d released more than 70 albums and won 19 Grammys. Seventeen of those Grammy Awards came after the age of 60, according to the AP. The man simply got better with age.
Bennett also simply wanted to offer people an escape, and the told the AP in 2006, “I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems. I think people … are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. … I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”
Tony Bennett had a hell of a run, and he’s the kind of talent that won’t ever be forgotten. He left an impression on millions of fans, and he’s now gone. RIP to an absolute legend.