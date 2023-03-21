Tonight’s USA-Japan Matchup Could Be Most Watched Baseball Game Of All Time

Videos by OutKick

Tonight’s World Baseball Classic Championship between Team USA and Japan could be the most watched baseball game of all time.

Re-read that sentence.

The stunning revelation may surprise American baseball fans out there, who seem divided over the importance of the Classic. But the bottom line is if you look at the ratings, the Classic has been absolutely crushing it… by a lot.

Japan vs Orix Buffalos was watched by 36 million people in Japan



Japan vs Korea 55+ million



Japan vs Italy 62.5 million



Most watched World Series game: 54.5 million in 1980



Good chance USA vs JAPAN is the most watched baseball game of all time pic.twitter.com/vWDHd3sOsM — Baseball Doesn't Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) March 21, 2023

Over 62 million people tuned in last week when Japan defeated Italy.

Last year’s World Series averaged 12 million. The highest Series rating ever was 54 back in 1980.

I mean we’re not even talking about both being in the same ballpark (literally.)

There’s a good chance this thing may bring in nearly 80, 90 million viewers tonight. That would be WILD, considering the Super Bowl had113 million viewers.



The 2022 #WorldSeries knocked in an average of 12,023,000 viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services.



The series was the most-streamed #WorldSeries in @FOXSports history. 📲 pic.twitter.com/JFqfGfsXu3 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 8, 2022

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC DOMINATING RATINGS

It’ll be interesting to see just how big tonight’s rating is.

You have to expect that it’ll bring in an even larger Japanese fanbase. Plus, you figure that many of the fans from other countries whose teams did not advance will tune in. And I can guarantee you that more Americans will be watching tonight that normally wouldn’t have.

I’ll be one of those people.

I have not been paying too much attention to the Classic. It’s been something that has been on in the background sometimes. Any time I’m at a bar it’s usually on one of the televisions but nobody is really watching it. But that changed this past week, now that we’re heading towards the final and now I’m all in. Is that greedy or phony? I don’t care, I’m a spoiled American and I’m all about the US of A baby!

Plus, the games have been exciting.

Just listen to the Japanese television call from last night’s walk off home-run.

THE JAPANESE TV CALL IS INCREDIBLEpic.twitter.com/9FpbTV04di — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 21, 2023

Every sports fan should appreciate that, regardless of your thoughts on the Classic.

THE WBC HAS COME WITH CONTROVERSY

The World Baseball Classic has brought out mixed emotions from baseball fans. Check that, American baseball fans.

Some think it’s a great thing for he sport because many of the MLB players want to play and it means a lot to their countries. I have no problem with that and congratulations to them for doing something they love to do. My issue – along with other baseball fans, has been the fact that the Classic is not the World Series, and that many players are being paid hundreds of millions of dollars by MLB teams to play for THEM – not for the WBC.

So when the New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had to undergo season-ending leg surgery after celebrating a Puerto Rican WBC victory, many Mets fans (rightfully so) lost their minds. Other star players have gotten hurt as well, including most recently the Astros Jose Altuve who will miss at least the first two months of the season fractured his thumb.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was hurt during the World Baseball Classic. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

THE WBC CHAMPIONSHIP IS TONIGHT AT 7PM ET ON FS1

If I’m an owner or even a fan of the team – I would be going bizzerk if one of our star players got hurt. “You mean to tell me we lost a star player for a game that doesn’t even matter to us?!“

The “to us” is the important part.

It appears that the rest of the world is now showing Major League Baseball that perhaps it doesn’t really matter what America thinks in this instance.

And with a League that is trying to find fans (and revenue) any way they possibly can, you can be sure that are all smiles on the WBC’s ratings.

So whether we want it or not (I have argued that they should move it to after the season in case someone does get hurt) doesn’t really matter.

Because all MLB cares about is dollar signs.

So if it’s not going anywhere, we might as well root for it (and pray nobody gets hurt)

Go USA.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING TONIGHT’S WBC CHAMPIONSHIP? TWEET @TheGunzShow