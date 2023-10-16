Tommy Lee Claims He Used To Drink 2 Gallons Of Vodka Every Day

Videos by OutKick
Tommy Lee took binge drinking to a whole new level.
On a recent episode of the Club Random podcast, the Mötley Crüe drummer chatted with host Bill Maher about his younger days as a rockstar. During the interview, Lee says he used to drink 2 gallons of vodka each day.
Yes, 2 GALLONS of vodka. Watch.
Maher even asks Tommy if he’s sure, to which he responds, “You can ask my wife.”
Friends, I am here to tell you there is no way Tommy Lee drank 2 gallons of vodka daily. And I’m not calling him a liar. I just think he’s confused.
First off, Tommy describes gallons to mean “the big handles.” But a handle of liquor is only 1.75 liters. Since we live in America and the metric system is for losers, that’s 59.1745 ounces — slightly less than a half gallon. So if he actually did drink two handles daily, it comes out to 0.92 gallons.
Now don’t get me wrong: That’s A LOT of booze. And no one should be drinking that much in a single day. But it’s not 2 gallons.
But let’s dive in even further. Let’s pretend he did, in fact, drink 2 actual gallons a day. That’s 256 ounces. 170 shots. That would be enough to kill a bear — let alone skinny Tommy Lee in 1989.
Tommy Lee Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety
Now, I’m not saying Tommy Lee didn’t drink, smoke and party a ton back in his heyday. I’m sure he had his fair share of vodka. But 2 gallons is a stretch.
Regardless, those days are over. He just celebrated one full year of sobriety.
Tommy says he now realizes he was on a death mission back in those days, adding, “Your liver is on crutches at that point. It’s just barely functioning.”
Surprisingly, though, doctors have given the 61 year old a clean bill of health.
“I pinch myself on a daily basis,” Lee said. “I just did the full body scan, where they do head-to-toe everything, and I can’t believe smoking, drinking, all the f-cking dumb sh-t, the fun that I’ve done… The doctor’s like, ‘You’re good.'”
Liver of steel, that guy.
I’d agree with this analysis. When I used to binge, I’d go through 1/2 of a “big handle” a day. And that was enough to cause horrid withdrawals when I’d eventually stop two or three weeks later. Or does he have a superior liver? Maybe his organ is bigger than mine.