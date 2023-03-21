Hockey’s Pride Debacle Is Latest Evidence Of Rainbow Mafia’s Disconnect With Reality | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if YOU have pride in your sexuality then great, but you have no right to make others celebrate it!

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

It’s become the “new normal” in woke 2023. Companies, organizations, schools, teams, entertainers, athletes, you name it, must plaster the rainbow to their logo or person in some way shape or form. Even when it has literally zero to do with the task or mission of the organization or individual or else be labeled a homophobe, transphobe, blah blah blah.

And if someone should be so bold as to NOT fall in line with this forced rainbow crap, THEY must then explain and explain and explain why not.

And here we go again. San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer announced he would not be donning a rainbow pride-themed jersey for the team’s “Pride Night” against the New York Islanders, citing his religious beliefs that he has every right to hold and quite frankly shouldn’t have to defend or explain!

But because this is 2023 and we’ve allowed the rainbow mafia to run roughshod over much of Western Civilization, here we are.

Let’s think about how ridiculous this is. James Reimer’s team wants to throw a Pride Night for the likely 0.5% of hockey fans who are into that sort of thing.

SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 18: Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks skates during warmups wearing special Pride Night jerseys before the game against the New York Islanders at SAP Center on March 18, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s not even June. Now athletic teams are expected to celebrate the sexual preferences of a minority of Americans just year-round for no discernible reason or have their imaginary phobias called into question?

And I’m not saying that to be anti-gay, by the way. I am legitimately questioning why a hockey team that is in the business of playing HOCKEY must celebrate the sexual preferences of some people. Do y’all not get how ludicrous this whole charade has become?!

And now we are in this space where those who opt out of it are lambasted, nailed to the rainbow, and must put out a statement of explanation!

I mean, my God, the statement should be, “I play FREAKIN HOCKEY FOR GOD’S SAKE!”

As Gwen Stefani would say, this is bananas.

This whole forced pride celebration thing is also just too much for me and it’s actually a contradiction itself.

PRIDE is a personal thing, it’s a celebration of oneself, one’s identity, one’s choices, one’s being. It is NOT a mechanism to force others to recognize what YOU like about YOURSELF or your identity, your sexuality, your life choices. THAT’S ON FREAKIN YOU! You don’t need me and everyone else on planet Earth to wear a rainbow to validate you. That’s a YOU thing!

And I say that as someone who is not anti-gay and who does not give a hoot who you sleep with or marry — so long as it ain’t a child!

This is all so disappointing, really. The LGBTQ movement used to be about equality and basic rights, but now that the rainbow mafia has hijacked it, it’s become about special treatment, forced celebration & sadly, the grooming of children! The broader LGBTQ movement has a responsibility to shut down the filth and I hope they do.

