Did The 1920 World Series Indicate Who Would Win ‘Succession’ The Whole Time?

An incredible “Succession” theory is spreading like fire following the show’s ending.

The legendary HBO series came to an end Sunday after four incredible seasons, and when the credits rolled, Tom Wambsgans walked away as the winner. It’s exactly what I predicted would happen, but it left many fans in a state of shock.

However, the clues might have been there the entire time. In fact, the clues might have been there for more than 100 years.

Tom won at the end of “Succession.” (Credit: HBO)

In a viral video spreading all over the place, it’s pointed out Tom Wambsgans’ name sounds a hell of like Bill Wambsganss.

Who was Bill Wambsganss? He was a former MLB player for Cleveland who made one of the few unassisted triple plays in baseball history during the 1920 World Series.

He took out three players, and that’s exactly what Tom did in “Succession.” You can check out the video breaking down the theory below. It’s worth pointing out the theory was floated BEFORE the finale, but has only really caught fire in the past 48 hours.

This theory about Tom in Succession is wild. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xoOXJV90iF — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) May 25, 2023

Coincidence or all-time writing from “Succession”?

It seems highly-unlikely this connection is a pure coincidence. What are the odds of that? Almost zero, right?

“Succession” is an incredibly complex and deep show. Now, it wasn’t too complex where you couldn’t see the ending if you paid attention, but the fact the 1920s World Series might have told us everything that was going to happen is wild.

It goes to show just how deep and intricate the writing was.

“Succession” came to a crazy end this past Sunday. (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2023 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

There’s also another really popular theory floating around after the finale that it was always going to be Tom because he didn’t use an iPhone. There’s the belief Apple won’t let villains use its products in movies and shows. That’s not exactly true, but Apple does want its products portrayed in the best light.

The fact Tom used an Android was interpreted by some as a sign after the fact he was always going to win.

Viral “Succession” theories surface after the ending of “Succession.” (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2023 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

Whether all of these clues and hints were real or simply great coincidences, we might never know. What we do know is “Succession” is in the books after an incredible run, and OutKick was one of the very few outlets online that accurately predicted the ending. I guess we just knew it in our bones thanks to our deep knowledge of the 1920 World Series.